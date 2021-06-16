Gary Alan Kniep

1953-2021

He lived well and was well-loved.

The Lord called Gary home on June 13, 2021, while surrounded by loved ones. Gary led a good life and had a peaceful death--but the transition was a bitch. Just for the record, he did not lose his battle with Multiple Sclerosis; when Gary died the MS died, too so technically it was a tie!

Gary was born on July 17, 1953, in Twin Falls, Idaho, the son of Merlin Kniep and Thelma Lierman Kniep. He grew up on the family farm outside of Paul, Idaho working hard and playing with his brothers, sister, and neighborhood friends. He attended Paul Elementary and graduated from Minico High School. He attended Concordia College in Portland, Oregon for two years before returning to the Burley area to marry his sweetheart of 47 years, Debbie Schafer. He began working at Ore-Ida Foods and continued his education at night, eventually earning a Bachelor of Science degree from Lewis and Clark College.

The lessons Gary learned on the farm served him well throughout this life as he worked his way through the ranks at Ore-Ida, starting with clean-up and finishing his career as Plant Controller in 2007. He loved backpacking, fishing, woodworking, and helping his dad and brother on the farm whenever he could.

Gary and Debbie bought their first house in 1978 and started remodeling -a project lasting a mere 29 years. He loved working on the home and teaching his kids the value of "doing it yourself" as they worked on the house. Gary and Debbie also traveled as much as they could, including an Alaskan cruise and a visit to New Zealand. They moved to the Boise area in 2007 when he went on disability due to MS.

Gary is survived by his loving wife Debbie, his daughter Andrea (Karl) Jones of Colorado Springs, his son Bryan (Julie) Kniep of Colorado Springs, his son Mark (Emily) Kniep of Kuna, sister Mary (Clay) Roy of Spokane, and five grandsons of whom he is especially proud. He has reunited in Heaven with his parents and his brothers Dennis and Philip, who preceded him in death.

Gary would like to leave you with these parting words: "Please don't cry because I'm gone; instead, rejoice with me because now I walk with Jesus."

The funeral service for Gary will be held Saturday, June 19, at 1 p.m. at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in Boise. Due to Covid restrictions masks will be required. Instead of flowers, the family hopes that you will do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for someone in need.