Gary Alan Kniep
Gary Alan Kniep

1953-2021

He lived well and was well-loved.

The Lord called Gary home on June 13, 2021, while surrounded by loved ones. Gary led a good life and had a peaceful death--but the transition was a bitch. Just for the record, he did not lose his battle with Multiple Sclerosis; when Gary died the MS died, too so technically it was a tie!

Gary was born on July 17, 1953, in Twin Falls, Idaho, the son of Merlin Kniep and Thelma Lierman Kniep. He grew up on the family farm outside of Paul, Idaho working hard and playing with his brothers, sister, and neighborhood friends. He attended Paul Elementary and graduated from Minico High School. He attended Concordia College in Portland, Oregon for two years before returning to the Burley area to marry his sweetheart of 47 years, Debbie Schafer. He began working at Ore-Ida Foods and continued his education at night, eventually earning a Bachelor of Science degree from Lewis and Clark College.

The lessons Gary learned on the farm served him well throughout this life as he worked his way through the ranks at Ore-Ida, starting with clean-up and finishing his career as Plant Controller in 2007. He loved backpacking, fishing, woodworking, and helping his dad and brother on the farm whenever he could.

Gary and Debbie bought their first house in 1978 and started remodeling -a project lasting a mere 29 years. He loved working on the home and teaching his kids the value of "doing it yourself" as they worked on the house. Gary and Debbie also traveled as much as they could, including an Alaskan cruise and a visit to New Zealand. They moved to the Boise area in 2007 when he went on disability due to MS.

Gary is survived by his loving wife Debbie, his daughter Andrea (Karl) Jones of Colorado Springs, his son Bryan (Julie) Kniep of Colorado Springs, his son Mark (Emily) Kniep of Kuna, sister Mary (Clay) Roy of Spokane, and five grandsons of whom he is especially proud. He has reunited in Heaven with his parents and his brothers Dennis and Philip, who preceded him in death.

Gary would like to leave you with these parting words: "Please don't cry because I'm gone; instead, rejoice with me because now I walk with Jesus."

The funeral service for Gary will be held Saturday, June 19, at 1 p.m. at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in Boise. Due to Covid restrictions masks will be required. Instead of flowers, the family hopes that you will do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for someone in need.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church
Boise, ID
Funeral services provided by:
Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Deb and Family, Gary was Best Man at my wedding to Chip. My sincere condolences to you and your family. I remember how kind you both were to me and our fun times together, camping and long nights of pinochle. I´m so sorry for your loss.
Heidi Danielsen
Friend
July 5, 2021
I had the pleasure of caring for Gary back in 2010-2011. I truly was fond of him and Debbie. My heart goes out to the family, but I know he is now running, rejoicing and free.
Krista Thomason
Friend
June 17, 2021
Andrea and family, my deepest heartfelt condolences for your loss. I only knew Gary as my friend´s dad who I´d say a quick hello to before heading off to hangout, but he always treated me with kindness and made me feel welcome. Please know you are in my thoughts and prayers. Lots of love to all of you.
Jessica (Heiner) Colter
Other
June 16, 2021
Our sincere sympathy in your loss of Gary. Was always a great neighbor. Hugs & Love
Arb Evans, Diane
June 16, 2021
I knew Gary in high school and remember his kindness to me. Fond memories. God bless the family.
Dave Green
School
June 16, 2021
Debbie and Family I had the pleasure of having Gary as a boss at Ore-Ida Foods. I will always appreciate his kindness. He was an honest and caring person. My thoughts and prayers are you.
Ana Hollinger
Work
June 16, 2021
