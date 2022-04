Gary Lee Maffin

September 26, 1932 - June 12, 2021

Gary Lee Maffin passed peacefully with his loving wife by his side.We will always remember that special smile, your caring heart, the warm embrace you always gave us. You always being there for Mom and us, with your support and strength. How much you adored all your grandchildren.

We will always keep you close to our hearts.

It is a beautiful day, not a cloud in the sky!