Gary Lee Meyer

March 27, 1940 ~ March 21, 2021

Gary Lee Meyer passed away peacefully on the evening of March 21, 2021 with his wife by his side. Gary was born to Albert and Martha Knopp Meyer on March 27, 1940 in Burley, Idaho. He lived in Paul, Idaho where he helped his dad farm and graduated from Minico High School in 1958.

He then attended Link's School of Business in Boise, Idaho. It was there he met his wife of 60 years, Doris Lee Moore. They later settled in Buhl, Idaho in 1964. Soon Gary opened Buhl Glass and Paint. Next on his agenda was being a partner in the Sunset Bowl (Fun for the whole family).

For many years Gary enjoyed golfing with his very close friends at the Clear Lake Country Club.

Working as a partner for Citizen's Building Supply led to Gary getting started in building homes. He really enjoyed having his three boys learning new skills with him.

Another favorite pastime was mowing the lawn, raking the leaves, and then burning them. He certainly wanted the yard to look nice! Gary was also a fan of the Utah Jazz, Seattle Seahawks, and Atlanta Braves (for college- Gonzaga). His very special show to watch was Gunsmoke!

Gary is survived by his wife, Doris Meyer; three sons, Doug (Kim) Meyer, Greg (Lauren) Meyer, and Derek (Julie) Meyer; his sister, Sharon; and his cute dachshund, Peanut.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Galen.

There will be no funeral at this time due to Covid restrictions.

Many thanks also to the doctors and nurses who cared for Gary throughout all the years of his various health issues. Their concern was always appreciated. Donations would greatly benefit the West End Senior Center.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Gary's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.