Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Magic Valley Times-News
Magic Valley Times-News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gene Oliver
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020

Gene Oliver

August 16, 1929 ~ December 7, 2020

Gene Oliver passed away with his family by his side on Monday, December 7, 2020 in Boise at the age of 91. Born on a farm in Marshall, Arkansas, Gene moved to California as a child where his father helped build the Shasta Dam. It was in California at the age of 23, where he started a 50 year career working for Longview Fibre Company. He opened the Twin Falls factory for the company in 1970 and moved his family to a ranch in Gooding. He was a natural leader and rose to the position of Senior Vice President for the company, retiring in 2005. He was active in the community and loved by many people here.

In retirement, Gene and Judy moved to Meridian. There his life was filled with grandkids on his lap, coffee with friends, guitar and singing, fishing, and spending time with his best friend and wife Judy. Gene's life was one of hard work, caring, kindness, and love. He was a husband, grandfather, rancher, musician, hunter, fisherman, father, and friend.

He is survived by his wife Judy, and children Ted, Dan, Keith, and Holly. He is now in the arms of his Lord Savior Jesus Christ and will always be in our hearts here on Earth. Thank you, Dad, for all that you were and the love you gave us. We love you.

Memorial service for Gene will be on Saturday, December 19th at 1:00PM at the Buhl Church of Christ. All are welcome to join us in remembering him.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Buhl Church of Christ
ID
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
13 Entries
We are sad to here of Genes passing, we will alway remember his laughter, his big smile , and he was a great boss! All our love
Jim and Maryann correll
December 20, 2020
Travis Oliver
December 19, 2020
Travis Oliver
December 19, 2020
Forever grateful for every visit and and fond memories.
Travis Oliver
December 19, 2020
Cheryl Goodwin
December 17, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you all! May the Lord bring comfort and peace to each one!
Dianna Tedrick
December 17, 2020
Lacey Smith
December 17, 2020
Dear Oliver Family, We were sad to hear of Gene's passing. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers. May God be with you and comfort you as only HE can.
Pau & Connie Dunbar
December 16, 2020
Michael Eaton
December 16, 2020
Holly and Family, we are praying for peace and comfort for all of you now and in the days to come.
Barbara Cooper
Friend
December 15, 2020
We can´t even express how much we will miss Gene .He is one of the very best .A true gentleman and friend .Thank you for being our friend .We have enjoyed so many holidays ,fishing and camping trips and music jams with Gene and Judy .Could not ask for a better brother-in-law and friend .
Sue and Wayne
December 14, 2020
Rest In Peace dear soul. Sending healing (((((HUGS))))) filled with prayers. Enjoyed Oliver when he had his annual check up with Dr. Slickers. Always positive and a smile.
Dolly Kidd
December 14, 2020
Gene Oliver, You and Your Beautiful Family have been So Important to many of us Thank you for being a Genuine Man that Loves the Lord, Family and Friends I´m sure that You & Benny are catching up
Connie Windsor-May
December 13, 2020
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 results