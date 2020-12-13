Gene Oliver

August 16, 1929 ~ December 7, 2020

Gene Oliver passed away with his family by his side on Monday, December 7, 2020 in Boise at the age of 91. Born on a farm in Marshall, Arkansas, Gene moved to California as a child where his father helped build the Shasta Dam. It was in California at the age of 23, where he started a 50 year career working for Longview Fibre Company. He opened the Twin Falls factory for the company in 1970 and moved his family to a ranch in Gooding. He was a natural leader and rose to the position of Senior Vice President for the company, retiring in 2005. He was active in the community and loved by many people here.

In retirement, Gene and Judy moved to Meridian. There his life was filled with grandkids on his lap, coffee with friends, guitar and singing, fishing, and spending time with his best friend and wife Judy. Gene's life was one of hard work, caring, kindness, and love. He was a husband, grandfather, rancher, musician, hunter, fisherman, father, and friend.

He is survived by his wife Judy, and children Ted, Dan, Keith, and Holly. He is now in the arms of his Lord Savior Jesus Christ and will always be in our hearts here on Earth. Thank you, Dad, for all that you were and the love you gave us. We love you.

Memorial service for Gene will be on Saturday, December 19th at 1:00PM at the Buhl Church of Christ. All are welcome to join us in remembering him.