George Kenna Hargrave

December 18, 1925 - October 8, 2021

George Kenna Hargrave, 95, of Jerome passed away October 8, 2021, at his home with his family by his side. Kenna was born December 18, 1925, to Alfred Martin Hargrave and Anna Rose Kenna Hargrave in Idaho Falls, Idaho. After graduating high school, Kenna attended the University of Idaho.

Kenna joined the United States Navy and served as a SeaBee during WWII. He served in the Philippines on the Nautilus. After his discharge from the Navy, Kenna worked as an Expeditor/Purchasing Agent for Westinghouse. He was a team member as an aerospace programmer for the Apollo Mission.

Kenna married Dorothy Marie Harding on February 9, 1957, in Elko, Nevada. They opened the first Circle K in Jerome. Kenna worked at Volco and Safeway in Jerome before his retirement. Kenna enjoyed golfing, snow skiing, camping, and hunting. He made everything a family activity. Kenna was a devoted member of the Catholic faith.

Kenna is survived by his wife, Dorothy Harding Hargrave; son, Earl Hargrave; daughter, Teresa Patton; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and all of his siblings.

Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 18, 2021, at St. Jerome's Catholic Church, 216 2nd Ave E, Jerome.

