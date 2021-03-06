George W. Huddleston

August 2, 1930 - February 27, 2021

Lifetime Filer resident, George W. Huddleston, passed peacefully into eternity Saturday, February 27, 2021 at his grandson's home at Filer. He celebrated his 90th birthday in August of 2020 with his friends and family at this same home.

George was born at home, August 2, 1930 to Filer residents Henry and Ethel (Sligar) Huddleston, he was the seventh of ten children.

George grew up in Filer. In 1951, George was drafted into the Army. George returned to Filer after being honorably discharged. He married three times and divorced three times. George owned his own business in Filer for 60 years. He enjoyed helping people in the area.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father; all of his brothers and sisters; two of his three children, Blaine (2009) and Sylvia (2000); one grandchild; and one great-grandchild.

George is survived by his daughter, Myrna of Filer; seven grandchildren; twenty one great-grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; as well as nieces and nephews too numerous to name here.

A viewing will be held from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm, Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North, Buhl. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, with a viewing one hour prior to service. Pastor Greg "Bear" Morton will officiate. Military rites will follow at Snake River Canyon National Veterans Cemetery, 1585 East 4150 North Buhl, Idaho.

The funeral will be livestreamed on Farmer Funeral Chapel's Facebook page.

For the full obituary, and to share memories and condolences with the family, please visit George's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.