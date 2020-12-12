George Jukich

November 16, 1928 ~ December 8, 2020

Our "Papa" George Jukich, 92, peacefully passed from this earth early Tuesday morning December 8, 2020 in Twin Falls, ID

Surviving George is his loving wife Edna Mae of Twin Falls, ID, his daughter Lori (John) Head of Pocatello, ID, Grandson Alex G. Head of Twin Falls, ID and Granddaughter Lacey A. Head, Mount Rainier, MD and two Great Grandchildren, Blakely Mae Head and Vincent Delane Head of Filer, ID and four nieces.

George was born November 16, 1928 in Ruth, Nevada to George and Mildred (Dragosavic) Jukich where he grew up and attended primary school. He attended middle school and high school in Ely, Nevada, graduating in 1947. He worked for Wilson-Bates Funeral Home during high school and following graduation enrolled in the University of Nevada before joining the United State Air Force. He was stationed in Great Falls, MT

While on leave from the service and visiting McGill, NV, George met his future wife, an elementary school teacher, Edna Mae McGown. They were married in Challis, ID on December 19, 1954.

Following their wedding, they moved to Cleveland, OH where George pursued his degree in Medical Laboratory and X-ray technology. Following his graduation, they moved to Elko, NV where George accepted a position with the Elko Clinic and Edna Mae began teaching school. George was active in the National Medical Technologists Association and had the opportunity to travel around the country with his duties as an association officer.

In 1980, they moved to Twin Falls, ID. George began a second career with the State of Idaho Health Department as Laboratory technologists retiring in 1994. Following retirement, George worked part-time for Reynolds Funeral Chapel as a service attendant until 2004.

George and Edna Mae were very active in local and State square dance clubs in Nevada and Idaho for over 50 years, traveling around the Northwest to festivals and summer dance camps for many years.

George loved the outdoors and grew up hunting, fishing, and camping, playing pinochle for hours on end with his brother and friends in Nevada. George was proud he passed on that love of hunting, fishing and the outdoors to his grandson Alex.

George and Edna Mae were a common sight for many years taking their daily walk through the CSI campus or in the neighborhoods near their home, often walking to McDonalds or other favorite morning coffee spots.

Preceding George in death were his two sisters; Patsy (Bobby) Linnell and Sylvia (Greg) Gregory and two brothers, Mikal Jukich and Marco (Buddy) Jukich.

Burial with a private family committal service will be in Sunset Memorial Park, Saturday December 12, 2020.

A memorial celebration will be planned for a future date.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel. Condolences can be left at whitereynoldschapel.com