George Jukich
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
CLOSED-White Mortuary and Crematory
136 4th Ave East
Twin Falls, ID

George Jukich

November 16, 1928 ~ December 8, 2020

Our "Papa" George Jukich, 92, peacefully passed from this earth early Tuesday morning December 8, 2020 in Twin Falls, ID

Surviving George is his loving wife Edna Mae of Twin Falls, ID, his daughter Lori (John) Head of Pocatello, ID, Grandson Alex G. Head of Twin Falls, ID and Granddaughter Lacey A. Head, Mount Rainier, MD and two Great Grandchildren, Blakely Mae Head and Vincent Delane Head of Filer, ID and four nieces.

George was born November 16, 1928 in Ruth, Nevada to George and Mildred (Dragosavic) Jukich where he grew up and attended primary school. He attended middle school and high school in Ely, Nevada, graduating in 1947. He worked for Wilson-Bates Funeral Home during high school and following graduation enrolled in the University of Nevada before joining the United State Air Force. He was stationed in Great Falls, MT

While on leave from the service and visiting McGill, NV, George met his future wife, an elementary school teacher, Edna Mae McGown. They were married in Challis, ID on December 19, 1954.

Following their wedding, they moved to Cleveland, OH where George pursued his degree in Medical Laboratory and X-ray technology. Following his graduation, they moved to Elko, NV where George accepted a position with the Elko Clinic and Edna Mae began teaching school. George was active in the National Medical Technologists Association and had the opportunity to travel around the country with his duties as an association officer.

In 1980, they moved to Twin Falls, ID. George began a second career with the State of Idaho Health Department as Laboratory technologists retiring in 1994. Following retirement, George worked part-time for Reynolds Funeral Chapel as a service attendant until 2004.

George and Edna Mae were very active in local and State square dance clubs in Nevada and Idaho for over 50 years, traveling around the Northwest to festivals and summer dance camps for many years.

George loved the outdoors and grew up hunting, fishing, and camping, playing pinochle for hours on end with his brother and friends in Nevada. George was proud he passed on that love of hunting, fishing and the outdoors to his grandson Alex.

George and Edna Mae were a common sight for many years taking their daily walk through the CSI campus or in the neighborhoods near their home, often walking to McDonalds or other favorite morning coffee spots.

Preceding George in death were his two sisters; Patsy (Bobby) Linnell and Sylvia (Greg) Gregory and two brothers, Mikal Jukich and Marco (Buddy) Jukich.

Burial with a private family committal service will be in Sunset Memorial Park, Saturday December 12, 2020.

A memorial celebration will be planned for a future date.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel. Condolences can be left at whitereynoldschapel.com


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Dec. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
CLOSED-White Mortuary and Crematory
11 Entries
Dear Edna Mae, I just saw the announcement of the anniversary of George's passing in my email. I moved to Oregon in early 2019 and was not aware of your loss till now. I so enjoyed you and George the years in square dancing. Time goes by so quickly but the memories stay. I hope you are doing okay. God bless you. Kathie
Kathie Boian
Friend
December 6, 2021
Many fond memories working in lab with George and Von! Best to your family.
Cheryl and Ted Burner
December 14, 2020
Edna Mae, Over the years, I´ve watched you & George walking, sitting at McDonald´s & sitting in City Park on Band Concert nights. Good thoughts & prayers for you & your family.
Brenda Harshbarger
December 14, 2020
Edna Mae, Lori and grandchildren. Such fond memories of George. My love to you. George was such a kind man and friend.
Marion Weickum
December 14, 2020
Edna, so sorry to read of George´s passing. It was so fun for Dwight and I to get to square and round dance with you and George for so many years. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Kay
Kay Tucker
December 13, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you. George and Edna Mae were our wonderful mentors as we began our square and round dance journey many years ago. We send our love.
Reed and Pamla Dilworth
December 13, 2020
Mrs. Jukich, I´m so sorry for your loss. I miss seeing you & your husband walking around. I also want you to know I´ll never forget you as you were one of my favorite teachers as well as my daughter Tawni´s. My heart, my thoughts and prayers are with you a d your family. Love Traci McKennon
Traci McKennon
December 13, 2020
I remember seeing you both walking, always smiling and content. My thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Nikki Nelson
December 12, 2020
Edna Mae we are so sorry to hear of the passing of George. Just know you are in our prayers and thoughts. We think of you often even though it has been a while since we have seen you both. Love Larry and Sandy
Larry and Sandy Roberts
December 12, 2020
LaRae Talamantes
December 12, 2020
Dearest Edna, I so enjoyed knowing you and George through the joys of square dancing. I send my condolences with the passing of George and wish you well. God bless you.
Kathie Kwaiser Boian
December 12, 2020
