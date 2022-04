George R. Pullin

TWIN FALLS - George R. Pullin, 85, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away at home surrounded by his loved ones on Wednesday March 17, 2021. Funeral services will be held at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home on Thursday March 25, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.