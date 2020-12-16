George Kent "Kenny" Severe

March 18, 1941 ~ December 12, 2020

After several years of declining health, George Kent "Kenny" Severe of Oakley, Idaho, died peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, December 12, 2020.

Kent was born March 18, 1941, to David Kent and Thelma Agnes Elison Severe. He was the oldest of seven children - one sister and five brothers, Mary Steel (Duane), Robert Severe (Diane), Keith Severe (Sally), Stephen Severe (Julie), Raymond Severe (Valerie), and Grant Severe (Doreese). Growing up in the small town of Oakley, Kent learned how to work hard at an early age, a trait that he maintained throughout his life. He worked on the family farm milking cows and feeding other livestock. He also worked with his father on a local ranch wrangling cattle and harvesting hay.

Kent maintained an extraordinary love for music throughout his life. This passion began when Kent was exposed to music as a young child. His formal education culminated with a bachelor's degree in music from Brigham Young University.

While attending Brigham Young University, Kent met Judy Vanderlinden of Salt Lake City, Utah. They married in 1965 in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

After graduating from college, Kent moved back to his hometown of Oakley with his new wife and a baby girl where he spent many years teaching band and choir classes at Oakley High School. His other vocational pursuits included operating his own music studio, a small kitchen supply business and supporting Judy in her craft shop with his woodworking skills. Kent also worked in and eventually retired from the Cassia County Assessor's office.

Kent was always a big part of the Oakley community. He dedicated a significant amount of his life to restoring and maintaining the historic Howells Opera House. His efforts with the opera house led to the creation of the Oakley Valley Arts Council, which supported local community musical talent. He served as Council president for many years and directed and participated in countless musical productions and Christmas concerts. This was a huge part of Kent's life, and he loved getting to know new people and sharing his gift of music.

Kent loved a good visit with friends and neighbors. He usually had a smile and a chuckle to share with all those he ran into around town. Kent had an unusually "green" thumb which allowed him to grow just about anything anywhere. He often shared the fruits of his labor with his neighbors and co-workers.

Kent had a devotion to the Lord and a testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ. As a young man he served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in West Virginia from 1962 to 1963. He served in various church callings throughout his life, which included time as a ward choir director, organist and a temple worker in the Twin Falls Idaho Temple.

Kent and Judy had nine children, Cherrilyn Severe, Greg Kent Severe (Jean), Linden Kent Severe (Michelle), Amylee Stratton (Chris), LibertyAnn Berlinguet (Brad), KellyRae Larson (Matt), KayDee Robinson, Amy Geneva Horsley (Aaron), and Isabelle Dawn Amundsen; 27 grandchildren; and one great-grandson. They cared for many foster children, hosted several foreign exchange students, and welcomed any other kid who walked through the door.

Kent was preceded in death by his wife, Judy; his daughter, Cherrilyn; and his parents, David Keith Severe and Thelma Agnes Elison.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Oakley Stake Center, with Bishop Ryan Hawker officiating. Burial will be in Oakley Cemetery.

Friends may call from 5 until 7pm Thursday, December 17, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Friday, from 10 until 10:45am

For those attending the viewing and funeral service, face-masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

A webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com for those unable to attend the funeral service in person.