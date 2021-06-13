Georgella Hartwell

February 22, 1932 - May 12, 2021

Georgella Hartwell, an 89-year-old former resident of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away May 12, 2021, at Mercy McMahon Terrace in Sacramento, California.

Georgella was born on February 22, 1932, in Inman, Nebraska, the fourth child of George Sobotka and Nellie Conrad Sobotka. She graduated from Inman High School in 1949 and then moved to Buhl, Idaho in the fall of 1950.

She met Ted Hartwell while working as a switchboard operator at Mountain Bell Telephone Company. Ted and Georgella were married in 1952 in Buhl and had four children. In 1953 they moved to Twin Falls. Georgella worked at the Twin Falls County school lunch program for 10 years. She was the cook and housekeeper of St. Edward's in Twin Falls for 18 years and was known as the "best cook" in all of the Boise Diocese. She became an Oblate of St. Benedictine's Priory in Jerome, Idaho, and was a faithful observer of Eucharistic Adoration at St. Edward's. Georgella enjoyed 52 years of marriage until Ted's death in 2004. Georgella continued volunteering for the Church she loved well into her 80's.

In 2017 she moved to Sacramento, California to live with her daughter Barbara. Her final 3 years were spent in a Catholic assisted living community so she could continue her daily Catholic worship, play pinochle and bingo, and stay as active as possible.

Georgella was preceded in death by her husband Ted, her sons John Robert and David Roger (who died in infancy), her sisters Catherine and Henrietta, and her brother Robert.

Her beautiful and faith-filled life will be forever remembered by daughter Barbara Ann Hartwell, son Douglas (Edna) Rodney Hartwell; granddaughters Tanya (Hank Greenblatt) Davis and Nicole (Dan) Rave; great-grandchildren Max and Maya Rave; sisters Shelia, Elizabeth, and Jeannie.

Rosary and funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m., Friday, June 18th, at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church in Twin Falls. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.