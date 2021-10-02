Georgia Simpson

July 15, 1944-September 7, 2021

With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Georgia, our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she deeply touched.

Georgia was born in St. Anthony Idaho July 15, 1944. She shared this birth with twin brother Gary (Sylvia) Farley. Soon to follow were one more brother, Lawrence Irvin Farley, and two sisters; Ula (Anthony) Winkle and Debra (Russ) Limb.

Georgia married her lifelong love, Eugene Simpson on October 7, 1967

Georgia lived a full life as a wonderful mother, homemaker, and baker, retiring from Fred Meyers in Twin Falls, Idaho.

She loved to cook, kept an immaculate home, was highly skilled with a crochet hook and enjoyed snuggling with her puppy Leia.

Most of all she loved her family, instilling in them strong values which will be passed onto future generations.

Georgia is survived by her six children; Kelly (Scott) Mason, Kevin Simpson, Kim (Amanda) Simpson, Susan Dowden, Jon (Kimberly) Simpson, and Jeff (Laura) Simpson along with her numerous grandchildren, friends, and family that will miss her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Simpson; parents, Verna Lee Huff Farley Ward and George Lawrence Farley; twin brother Gary Lee Farley; brother Lawrence Irvin Farley.

She will be sorely missed and forever in our hearts.

Please join us in celebrating her life Monday morning, October 4, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery, 1585 E Elm St. Buhl, Idaho.

Flowers and memorial contributions may be made in her name to Serenity Funeral Chapel, 502 2nd Ave. North Twin Falls, ID 83301.

Please visit her tribute page at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com