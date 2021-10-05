Gerald Lee Barnes, Sr.

June 7, 1938 - October 1, 2021

Gerald Lee Barnes, 83, passed away October 1, 2021 at his home with his family by his side. Gerald was born to Robert and Ruth Regal Barnes on June 27, 1938 in Mission, South Dakota. He was the 2nd of five children.

Gerald married Constance "Connie" Ruth Richesin on October 18, 1958. To that union, four children were born.

Gerald liked driving trucks and anything to do with trucks. Driving trucks is how he made his living. Gerald liked to fish and have a garden. He was a good, kind, hard-working Husband, Dad, and Papa. His family meant everything to him, and he enjoyed spending time with them. He would help anyone who needed it.

Gerald is survived by his wife, Connie Barnes; children, Tracy (Kara) Barnes; Craig (Alonia) Barnes; Gerald Barnes, Jr; and Jerri Ruth Barnes (David Fox); as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Dad and Papa was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.

A Rosary will be recited at 10:30 am followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 am, Friday, October 8, 2021 at St. Jerome's Catholic Church, 216 2nd Ave E, Jerome, Idaho 83338.

The family would like to thank Harrison's Hope Hospice for all of the great care that Gerald received.

We love you Dad and Papa, and we will see you when we see you.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Gerald's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.