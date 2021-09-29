Gerald "Gerry" Theener

September 23, 1948 - September 22, 2021

Gerald (Gerry) Ernest Theener 73, of Filer, Idaho, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 in Twin Falls. Visitation for friends and family will be at 9:00 A.M. with funeral services at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Avenue East Twin Falls, ID 83301. Services will be officiated by Ronald Theener Jr. together with full military honors. A luncheon will follow at American Legion Post 7, located at 447 Seastrom St, Twin Falls, ID 83301.

Gerry was born on September 23, 1948 in Filer, Idaho to Ernest Theener and Claire Walcott of Filer. He graduated from Filer High School class of 1969. Gerry gave four years of his life to the U.S. Marine Corps and served in the Vietnam War. He was a busy farmer most of his life, until 2004, when he started his own lawn service business.

Gerry was preceded in death by his parents and by his older brother, Ronald Theener, as well as his nephew, Christopher Theener.

He will be missed by his wife of 37 years, Sharon Dutton Theener. He also leaves three step-sons, Brad (Dawn) Williamson; Kelly (Kasha) Williamson; and Michael (Megan) Williamson; 1 brother Mark Theener, many grandkids and many nieces and nephews and friends.

Burial will be private at a later date at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery located in Buhl, Idaho.

Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Avenue East, Twin Falls, ID 83301. (208) 944-3373, www.rosenaufuneralhome.com