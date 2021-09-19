Gerald "Jerry" Ray Williamson

January 21, 1941 - September 14, 2021

Gerald "Jerry" Ray Williamson, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend; joined his wife in Heaven on Tuesday morning, September 14, 2021, to begin their new heavenly life journey.

At the time of Jerry's passing, he was residing in Payette Health Care of Cascadia in Payette, Idaho. Jerry only hung up his fishing pole for a short time with his stay there but never let the jokes, smiles, and competitive card games end. Which 95% of the time, he beat us all.

Jerry was born January 21, 1941, in Independence, Missouri to his parents, Jesse and Gladys Williamson. Here he spent his childhood and teenage years until he graduated high school in 1959. Shortly after graduation, Jerry enlisted into the United States Air Force with the 92nd Civil Engineer Squad as an HVAC specialist. Jerry served his country for four years and was discharged with Honors in 1964.

Jerry decided it was time to settle down when he married his best friend, soulmate, and partner-in-crime, Joyce Church September 27, 1961. Jerry and Joyce were married for 56 years until Joyce passed in 2017. A couple that loved each other till the end and then beyond! From this beautiful union, their family blossomed when their daughter Dawn blessed them with her arrival, only for short time but lived on in their hearts for a lifetime. Again, they were blessed with another beautiful daughter, Lana who brought great joy to the family and four years later, Jerry and Joyce were blessed with Kevin, their adventurous child!

After Jerry retired from the military, he moved the family to Jackpot where he dealt cards for Barton's 93 Club casino, until he accepted his position with the Twin Falls Post Office. Jerry made people smile for 31 years at the Post Office until his retirement in 2000. From that moment on, Jerry and Joyce traveled the country to enjoy letters in Quartzsite Arizona, summers in Jackpot Nevada, and sometimes in Prairie City, Oregon. Jerry could always be found in a game of cards, making arts and crafts, calling Bingo, fishing, hunting, and even a round of desert floor golf. There was never a time that Jerry wasn't telling a joke or pulling a prank on someone, knowing that there would always be revenge. Jerry loved the outdoors, especially Steck Park in Weiser, and "the hunting spot "outside Fairfield, where he always said," this is the spot" and usually came home with "the big one".

Jerry is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Lana and Mike Davis Payette, Idaho, his son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Cami Williamson of Boise, Idaho. Five grandkids, seven great-grandkids and was expecting his 8th in March of 2022. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, dear friends, and extended family.

Jerry was met at Heaven's Gates by his parents Jesse and Gladys, his wife of 56 years, Joyce, his daughter, Dawn; brothers John, George, and Charlie, and his sister Lois.

The family would like to extend great appreciation to the staff at Payette Healthcare of Cascadia, Heart N Home Hospice of Fruitland, and the Boise VA hospital. Special thanks to Dr. Moe at the VA hospital and special thanks to his hospice, Nurse Sonja.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to any local Veterans organization or the local Idaho Fish and Game office for their free fishing program.

A celebration of Jerry's life will be held Friday, September 24, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Parke's Magic Valley Home and Crematory 2551 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls. Interment with military honors will be held at Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl, Idaho at 1:00 p.m.