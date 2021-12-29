Geraldine "Jeri" Blackmon

June 18, 1935 - December 27, 2021

Geraldine Lenora Josephine Blackmon "Jeri" passed away peacefully in the loving care at Bridgeview Estates, Twin Falls, on December 27, 2021, at the age of 86. Jeri was known and loved by so many people. She had a charismatic personality and loved everyone she met.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Earl Norman Blackmon. She is survived by her children, Bruce Blackmon (Carmella), Becky Perks (Simon), Brenda Blackmon, and Brian Blackmon; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, with a viewing beginning at 1:00 PM, Monday, January 3, 2022, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. The funeral will be live-streamed on the Farnsworth Mortuary Facebook page. Graveside service will conclude at Jerome Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jeri's memorial page at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.