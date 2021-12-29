Menu
Geraldine "Jeri" Blackmon
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory
1343 S Lincoln Ave
Jerome, ID

Geraldine "Jeri" Blackmon

June 18, 1935 - December 27, 2021

Geraldine Lenora Josephine Blackmon "Jeri" passed away peacefully in the loving care at Bridgeview Estates, Twin Falls, on December 27, 2021, at the age of 86. Jeri was known and loved by so many people. She had a charismatic personality and loved everyone she met.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Earl Norman Blackmon. She is survived by her children, Bruce Blackmon (Carmella), Becky Perks (Simon), Brenda Blackmon, and Brian Blackmon; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, with a viewing beginning at 1:00 PM, Monday, January 3, 2022, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. The funeral will be live-streamed on the Farnsworth Mortuary Facebook page. Graveside service will conclude at Jerome Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jeri's memorial page at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Viewing
1:00p.m.
Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory
1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome, ID
Jan
3
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory
1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome, ID
Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Im sorry im late. I just wanted to send to you and your family my deepest condolences in the loss of your mother. May God surround your family and bring you peace in your time of sorrow. God bless always.
Tammara wade and family
January 24, 2022
To all Mom's funeral will be live go to Farnsworth Mortuary facebook live Idaho time 2 pm and it will announce that it will be starting and it will go live
Brenda Blackmon
January 1, 2022
I had not seen Aunt Gerry in many years but my memories of visiting her all all pleasant ones. I know all of her family will miss her.
Kelly Blackmon
Family
December 30, 2021
