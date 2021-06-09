Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Magic Valley Times-News
Magic Valley Times-News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Geraldine Kaufman Pickett
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel
2466 Addison Ave East
Twin Falls, ID

Geraldine Kaufman Pickett

March 29, 1930 – June 5, 2021

Our loving mother and grandmother passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, at her home in Twin Falls, Idaho. Geraldine was born in Jerome, Idaho, to Wallace and Helen Kaufman. She was second in a special family of five girls and one boy.

In 1948 she married the love of her life, Gerald Pickett. Together they joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and were sealed for eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple. She loved the Lord which she demonstrated by living a life of unconditional love and compassion.

Geraldine and Gerald worked together in several businesses. They both loved to work, and Geraldine always did everything she could to help Gerald, whether it was driving truck, milking cows, picking rocks, or managing a fast food business. She prepared many family meals and often packed lunches. She loved the outdoors and consistently had a garden, flowers, and a beautiful lawn. Sundays were a special time with family, and she always planned/served a large meal.

Geraldine was blessed with five children and is survived by four: Penny (Leonard) Ward, Billi Jo Pickett, Elizabeth (Noel) Briggs, Edward (Corinne) Pickett, and daughter-in-law Peggy Pickett.

She was preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, her eldest son Wally, sisters Florence Tipton, Donna Fiala, Polly Fackrell, and one grandchild.

She is survived by sister Carole Sheppeard, brother Charles Kaufman, 16 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – 10th Ward, 229 Park Ave in Twin Falls. Friends may greet the family from 1 to 1:45 p.m. before the service. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. To leave condolences and view the live stream of the funeral, visit Geraldine's obituary page at www.whitereynoldschapel.com.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
10th Ward, 229 Park Ave, Twin Falls, ID
Jun
16
Funeral
2:00p.m.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
10th Ward, 229 Park Ave, Twin Falls, ID
Funeral services provided by:
White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
John and Amy Coleman
June 15, 2021
I am so sorry for the loss of your mother, but what a beautiful person she was. My first boss at the Tasty Freeze. Loved working for her and her kind spirit. I have many good memories of her. thank You for sharing her with the rest of us.
Vickie Cowger
Work
June 14, 2021
Curt, Theresa, and Shirrel
June 13, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Reynolds Funeral Chapel
June 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results