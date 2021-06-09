Geraldine Kaufman Pickett

March 29, 1930 – June 5, 2021

Our loving mother and grandmother passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, at her home in Twin Falls, Idaho. Geraldine was born in Jerome, Idaho, to Wallace and Helen Kaufman. She was second in a special family of five girls and one boy.

In 1948 she married the love of her life, Gerald Pickett. Together they joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and were sealed for eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple. She loved the Lord which she demonstrated by living a life of unconditional love and compassion.

Geraldine and Gerald worked together in several businesses. They both loved to work, and Geraldine always did everything she could to help Gerald, whether it was driving truck, milking cows, picking rocks, or managing a fast food business. She prepared many family meals and often packed lunches. She loved the outdoors and consistently had a garden, flowers, and a beautiful lawn. Sundays were a special time with family, and she always planned/served a large meal.

Geraldine was blessed with five children and is survived by four: Penny (Leonard) Ward, Billi Jo Pickett, Elizabeth (Noel) Briggs, Edward (Corinne) Pickett, and daughter-in-law Peggy Pickett.

She was preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, her eldest son Wally, sisters Florence Tipton, Donna Fiala, Polly Fackrell, and one grandchild.

She is survived by sister Carole Sheppeard, brother Charles Kaufman, 16 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – 10th Ward, 229 Park Ave in Twin Falls. Friends may greet the family from 1 to 1:45 p.m. before the service. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. To leave condolences and view the live stream of the funeral, visit Geraldine's obituary page at www.whitereynoldschapel.com.