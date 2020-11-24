Gilbert S. Chandler

1930 ~ 2020

Gilbert S. Chandler, 90, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at home in Gooding. He was a widower to Reva Chandler. They shared 59 wonderful years of marriage. Gilbert attended schools in Filer Idaho. Where he met and married Reva at the age of 16. He became a member of the Filer church of the Nazarene for over 60 years and served in many capacities. Gilbert went on to be a member of Filer city council for many years. He also had a role with the Filer recreation department, where his love for sports grew. You could always look for him at any sports event. Gilbert worked for various dairy distributors, he really enjoyed working the Twin Falls County fair delivering milk to vendors. After retiring he went to work at AmeriPride in Twin Falls. After retiring again, he then went on to work for the office of aging. He was grateful for the opportunity to help people around his age and staying busy.

He is survived by his son Michael (Vickie) Chandler of Garden Valley; daughter-in-law Marsha Chandler of Arco and son Dennis (Jennifer) Chandler of Gooding. He was loved by 15 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. He was greeted at the gates by both his parents, wife Reva, son Steve, daughter Karen and two grandchildren Tami and Andy.

A funeral service will be held at 1pm Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E in Twin Falls with a viewing Monday, November 23rd from 5 to 7pm at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel and 1 prior to the service. A live stream of the service can be viewed by visiting https://youtu.be/4jmxJY2xh0I. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.