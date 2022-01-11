Ginny Mortimer Gunn

March 20, 1951 - January 5, 2022

On January 5, 2022, with her daughter and son-in-law by her side, Ginny Mortimer Gunn peacefully left this world and entered God's Kingdom to join her beloved husband and her Heavenly Father.

Born March 20, 1951, in Garnerville, Nevada to Norman & Delores Mortimer, Ginny was the youngest of 4 siblings. Ginny married the love of her life, John Gunn on April 11, 1969. Together they had a son and a daughter and were happily married for 38 years until the Lord called John home in 2007. Ginny happily lived the last 9 years of her life with her family in beautiful Montana where she enjoyed daily walks along the Yellowstone River in her backyard, watching local wildlife, and most of all spending time and making memories with her loving granddaughters. Ginny was a courageous and kind soul that left this world giving more than she ever had taken. She was an accomplished equestrian and had a strong passion and affinity for wild horses, enamored by their untamed beauty, freedom, and iconic symbolism of the American West. Ginny was an inspiration through her incredible patience, benevolence, and wealth of knowledge. To be in her presence was to know true love and comfort. Ginny will be remembered as a devoted wife, a tender mother, and a compassionate, loyal friend. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and older sister. She is survived by her daughter Christine, son-in-law Randy, granddaughters Morgain, Kaleigh & Jadyn; son James, granddaughter Abrianna, grandsons Tyler & Jourden & five great-grandchildren along with three siblings & numerous nieces, nephews, cousins & friends. We will miss her loving, protective spirit & sweet smile. The light of this world is now darker without her in it, yet our hearts are comforted knowing that Heaven has grown a little brighter.

There will be a graveside service on Friday, January 14th at 11:00 AM at the Filer Cemetery.