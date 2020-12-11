Glen Fox

December 4, 1932 ~ December 7, 2020

Glen Fox, 88, of Filer, ID was called to join his wife and two sons December 7, 2020.

Glen was born in Crider, Missouri on December 4, 1932 to Grover and Artie Fox. Glen was an avid Fisherman and hunter and his love of the outdoors carried over into the lives of his two sons and grandsons.

Glen married his wife of 65 years, Rae Dene Moore on November 7, 1954. They had two sons; Donald and Ronald and blessed with two grandsons and eight great grandchildren.

Glen is preceded in death by his Wife Rae Dene, and sons Donald and Ronald.

He is survived by his two grandsons, Tim and wife Sarah, Allen and wife Heather, four great grandsons, Domonic, Tristyn, Tama and Jaxton, four great granddaughters, Aria, Kayra, Maixalea and Rowen as well as many other family members and friends.

Glen touched numerous friends throughout his life with his infectious smile, anybody who had him in their life for even a moment was blessed.

Our profound thanks for the care and compassion from Garry and Bobbi Moore.

Grave side services as well as memorial services will be held at a later date and will be confirmed with friends and family.