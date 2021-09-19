Gloria Jane Hansen

April 6, 1954-September 15, 2021

Gloria Jane Hansen, 67, passed away surrounded by her children Wednesday, September 15, 2021 in Twin Falls, Idaho. She was born in Martinez California to the late JB and Beulah "Dee" Craig.

She was preceded in death by her brother Ricky; son Steven; granddaughter Makiah; and uncles Odus, Charles "Bud" and Linual.

Gloria leaves to mourn, her aunt Lucy, her son Dennis Scarfo and uncles Ottis, Dave, and Larry; sister Nina and brother Paul; children Dave, Rick, Mike, and Dorothy; grandchildren Amandah, Steven, Shelbie, Kalob, Kolby, Berry, Brandon & Aleah; five great-grandchildren; and her dear friend Dorothy Sparks Gloria.

She attended high school at Liberty High School in Brentwood California. She moved to Idaho in 1971. She held a variety of jobs including waitress, potato truck driver, and grocery store clerk. She loved meeting people and getting to know them. One of her greatest joys in life was her family and friends, she will forever be remembered as a loving sister, mother, grandmother, and friend. Gloria was warm, loving and will be missed beyond measure by those who knew her.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, September 23rd from 1 - 3 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Chapel located at 2466 Addison Ave. E. Twin Falls, ID 83301. Directly following the viewing the graveside service will be at Sunset Memorial Park at 3:30 p.m. located at 2296 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, ID 83301. If anyone would like to send flowers, please send them to Reynolds Funeral Chapel.