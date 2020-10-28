Gordon Edward Curtis

July 14, 1936 – October 25, 2020

Gordon Edward Curtis passed away October 25, 2020 at St. Luke's Magic Valley Hospital due to complications related to COVID-19 pandemic at the age of 84. He remains one of the most loved and best men of the earth. Gordon was born July 14, 1936 to Albert and Alice Curtis in Pocatello, Idaho. His mother passed away when he was 8 and his father remarried his stepmother Wanda. He graduated from Pocatello High School and then attended Idaho State University where he earned a business degree. He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints serving in multiple callings and most recently as a worker in the Twin Falls Idaho Temple.

Gordon married Barbara Stewart and lived in Kimberly, Idaho where they raised 4 children (Wendy, Ross, Leslie, Michelle) later divorcing at the age of 39. He then met a young beautiful 35 year old widow from Murtaugh, Ina Larae Nebeker Bates, who had 5 children of her own (Kent, Monte, Karrie, Tammy, Rodney). They married and bravely combined their families together June 12, 1976 residing in Murtaugh, Idaho where they conceived their 10th child, Kolynn. Bringing the entire family together was a life challenge that only Gordon and Larae were able to accomplish together through great faith and perseverance.

Curtis was probably best known by magic valley businesses as a newspaper advertiser for The Times News where he began his 44 year career in 1967 under the tutelage of another long-time ad man, the late Wiley Dodds. Here he was well-known for his friendly demeanor and occasional wry jokes. He had previously worked as a manager of Sav-On drug store and as a meat cutter in a Pocatello grocery store. Some of Gordon's enjoyments included spending time with family and friends, watching television, playing computer solitaire, singing in local choirs, and solving numerous crossword puzzles. He enjoyed playing main roles in many musicals including Murtaugh's Little Theater Group and Twin Falls Dilettantes. He sang in Church choirs and yearly Christmas programs.

Gordon is survived by his loving spouse Ina Larae of Twin Falls and their 10 children: Wendy Fish(Thomas) of Kearny, MO; Kent Bates (Rita) of Hansen, ID; Monte Bates (Sandi) of American Fork, UT; Karrie McMahon(Mike) of Tucson, AZ; Ross Curtis of Meridian, ID; Leslie Curtis of West Valley, UT; Tammy Hammond (Chris) of Puyallup, WA; Michelle Curtis of Boise, ID; Rodney Bates (Marlisa) of Meridian, ID, and Kolynn Foster (Jen) of Twin Falls, ID. Surviving grandchildren: Shawntel, Tristynn, Colton, Bronson (Thomas and Wendy Fish); Mackenzie, Blake, Jack "Cooper"(Kent Bates and Sandy Gaugh); Stetson (Monte and Sandi Bates); Lance, Kolby (Leslie Curtis); Tori, Chase(Tammy and Chris Hammond); Gabriel, Michael(Michelle Curtis); Jenna, Grant, Parley, Morgan, Rodney Carl, Madison, Benjamin, Rhet (Rodney and Marlisa Bates). Surviving great grandchildren: Shawntel, Victoria, Kinly, Maggie, Emma, Boston, Zander, Nixon and Raelynn. One surviving sister, Karen Helmandollar of Lodi, CA. He is preceded in death by his first spouse Barbara, brothers, Don and Jay; sisters, Betty, Arlene and Ranee, and grandchild Hannah Bates.

A viewing will take place Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 5-7 pm at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls. Due to pandemic restrictions, funeral services will be attended by immediate family only with interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park 2296 Kimberly Rd., at 2pm Friday, October 30, 2020.