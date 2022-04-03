Gracie Kay Stevenson

May 18, 2021 - March 30, 2022

Our sweet Gracie Lou passed away in the arms of her parents on March 30, 2022.

Gracie Kay Stevenson was born May 18, 2021, in Burley, Idaho, to her loving parents, Grant and Taylor Whitaker Stevenson. Shortly after birth, she was transferred to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, where she spent the next 42 days in and out of the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit showing us all who was really in charge. While at Primary Children's Gracie was diagnosed with Trisomy 21 or Down Syndrome, but trust us there was nothing down about Gracie.

Gracie's spirit was magical and magnetic and she touched the lives of many families, friends, doctors, nurses, and therapists. Gracie was known for her big bows, fancy blankets, wild hair, and an, "I'll show you" attitude.

Gracie was loved immensely and doted on by her two older siblings, Rhett and Ila. Her parents were her biggest support and dedicated so much time and love to her.

She is survived by her parents, Grant and Taylor Stevenson; older siblings, Rhett and Ila Stevenson; her grandparents; Dean and Ellen Stevenson and Travis and Jennifer Whitaker; great-grandparents, John A. "Bert" and Elaine Stevenson, Sonja Bricker, and Jay Bricker; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and numerous extended family who loved her so much.

Gracie was preceded in death by her aunt, Timber Whitaker; great-grandparents, Denny and Cleta Whitaker, Linda Bricker, Melvin West, Ruth West, and Bob Fisk; and many other family members who were anxiously awaiting her return.

Grant and Taylor would like to thank all the family and friends who supported them and loved them during Gracie's life. They would also like to thank her many doctors and nurses here in Burley as well as her extended family – the many doctors and nurses of Primary Children's who cared for Gracie as their own.

Gracie can finally breathe easy. We love you so much Gracie Lou.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 5th, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Paul Stake Center, located at 424 W. Ellis St., in Paul, with Bishop Ryan Wilkins officiating. The burial will be at the Paul Idaho Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, April 4, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, prior to the service, at the church.

A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

Donations can be made to the Salt Lake City Ronald McDonald House in Gracie's name.