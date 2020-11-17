Gradus G. Heeling, Jr.

February 15, 1951 ~ November 13, 2020

Gradus G. Heeling, Jr. of Twin Falls, died Friday November 13, 2020, at home after a long battle with cancer with his wife by his side.

Gradus was born on February 15, 1951 in Beilen Drenthe, the Netherlands. He was the son of Gradus G. Heeling and Aaltje Hegen Heeling (Alice). At the age of 9 he moved to Idaho with his parents and brother in 1960. They first lived in Jerome and later moved to Twin Falls in 1962. He graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1969.

Following graduation Gradus began working for Circle A Construction where he worked for 49 years as a foreman before retiring in 2018. He made many lasting friends during his time with Circle A. If one thing could be said it would be that Gradus knew no stranger and was happy to strike up a conversation with anyone that would take a minute.

While in Soda Springs Gradus met Anita, the love of his life. They were together for 16 years before marrying in 2006. Gradus and Anita shared many of the same passions and interests. Whether it be corvettes and car shows, or dirt bikes and enjoying the mountains they did it together.

Gradus is survived by his wife Anita Heeling, mother Alice Heeling, and nephew Hans Heeling. He is preceded in death by his father Gradus G. Heeling, brother Henk A. Heeling, and grandparents from both sides.

The family would like to thank the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City (Dr. Agarwal), St Luke's Cancer Institute Twin Falls (Dr. Thibault and Dr. Allan), and Hospice Visions for the excellent care through the years.

There will be a viewing for Gradus on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel from 6 pm to 8pm, masks are requested to be worn. A graveside service will be held at 11a.m. Friday, November 20, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park. A live stream of the graveside may be viewed at https://youtu.be/0I1jbYzsDkY. Condolences may be left at www.whitereynoldschapel.com.

The family suggests memorials in Gradus' name be given to Hospice Visions at 455 Park Loop, Twin Falls.