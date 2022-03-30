Gustave Eric Oman

March 28, 1943 - March 19, 2022

Gustave Eric Oman was born on March 28, 1943, in a little red house in Yost, Utah. He was the seventh of 11 children born to Harold Gustave and Sarah Blanche Loveland Oman. He grew up working and playing on the family farm where he learned many skills that served him greatly through his entire life. His family was always his greatest joy in life and his number one priority. The unique and strong bond he had with his siblings held strong throughout his entire life.

In the summer of 1963, Gus met RaNae Udy while she was visiting from Alaska on her summer vacation. She returned home to finish her senior year of high school, and they were married immediately upon her return on July 31, 1964. Together they had six children and were married for 57 years.

Gus worked his entire life in agriculture, he loved to be outside working with his hands. His favorite place to be was on a horse. He once said that every man was entitled to one good dog and one good horse in their lifetime, and he had both. His career started very early herding sheep for Roland Rose. When he was about 20 years old he and his brother TC started their own business together buying, selling, and delivering hay. When being on the road became too much for his growing family he began working for the Cassia Grazing Association in Strevell, then Interstate Feeders in Malta. Finally, he began working for the JR Simplot Company, where he worked in several locations. He began in Malta, then Murtaugh and Oakley, with his final position being the Area Manager for the Grand View and Bruneau areas. He was named Cattle Feeder of The Year by the Idaho Cattle Association in 1998. Gus retired from the JR Simplot company in 2003 but never quit working until he absolutely had to. His final dreams were of gathering and shipping cattle. If it were allowed, we know he was probably riding a horse through the gates of heaven.

Gus is survived by: His wife RaNae Udy Oman, his sons Brett (Katy) Oman of Sand Hollow, Idaho, and JT (Natalie) Oman of Nampa, Idaho. His daughters - Danette (Siaosi) He of Nampa, Idaho, Amanda (Ben) Gibson of Portland, Oregon, and Kate (Russ) Vandercook of Lapeer, Michigan. 15 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Four sisters, one brother, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

He is proceeded in death by his son Geoffrey Eric Oman, his parents Harold and Blanche Oman, his mother and father-in-law Rex and Jenny Udy, his brothers Gary and TC Oman, his sisters Blanche Bodily, Pamela Burton, and his sister-in-law Delma Udy.

Gus wanted to make sure to properly thank everyone involved with his cancer battle: Dr. Jessica Tibault and all of the kind nurses and staff at both the St. Luke's Cancer Institute and the St. Luke's Imaging Center in Twin Falls, Idaho. Your care and support have been greatly appreciated by both Gus and his family.

Graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Yost Cemetery. A viewing will be held 5 – 7:00 PM on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley. Services are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.