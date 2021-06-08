Harold August Drussel

June 19, 1927 - November 9, 2020

Harold died peacefully at home at the age of 93. He was born in Burley, Idaho, raised around the Burley, Oakley, and Paul, Idaho area. His family moved to Bellevue, Idaho to ranch and farm. He married Dorothy Mae Granden in February 1948. After Dorothy passed in 2001 he married Carol Mae Arrington in 2002 and lived in Twin Falls, Idaho for 18 years until he moved to the Nampa and Meridian area in 2019.

He was a great father, grandpa, and great-grandpa to his own family as well as his stepfamily. He leaves behind a legacy of love and respect for everyone he came in contact with. He will be missed as we all loved him very much.

Please join us as we celebrate his life at The Dietrich Park, Saturday, June 26, 2021, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Please bring your stories to share and your lawn chairs.