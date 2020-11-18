Menu
Search
Menu
Magic Valley Times-News
Magic Valley Times-News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Harold Drussell
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020

Harold Drussell

June 19, 1927 ~ November 9, 2020

Harold died peacefully at home at 93 years old. He was born in Burley Idaho, raised around the Burley Oakley area. He moved to Bellevue Idaho to Ranch and Farm. He married Dorthy May Granden. After Dorthy passed he married Carol Mae Arrington and lived in Twin Falls For the last 18 years.

He was a great father, grandpa, and great grandpa to his own family as well as the step family. He leaves behind a legacy of love and respect for every one he came in contact with. He will be missed as we all loved him very much.

Celebration of Life will be later.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.