Harold Eugene Fritz

May 21, 1935 – February 22, 2021

Harold Eugene Fritz, 85, of Buhl passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on February 22, 2021. Harold was born on May 21, 1935 in Daykin, Nebraska to Willard & Violet (Ludie Moore) Fritz. Harold was the youngest of four siblings.

His family lived in Fillmore County, Nebraska until the family moved to Buhl, Idaho in 1946. He attended the Lutheran School and then went on finishing school at CSI.

Harold married Florence (Huft) on July 9, 1955 and was happily married for 65 years. Harold and Florence first made their home in Buhl and then moved to San Diego, California and remained there for 8 years where they had three children, two boys and one daughter.

Harold worked at Pet Milk until he retired after 35 years. He was also an active member in the National Guard for 2 years. His passions in life were bowling, wood working, upholstery, and quilting. He created his own patterns and won many awards at the Twin Falls County Fair.

He is survived by his wife Florence, his children, Chuck (Nancy) Fritz, Debbie (Deeon) Martineau, and Brian (Cindy) Fritz. He was blessed with seven grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and son Douglas.

Harold (Gene) never met a stranger. His heart was so big and he shared that with everyone he knew. As a dad and a papa, he always had a hug and a smile to give, even in his final days. The love he shared with us all will be greatly missed.

The family would like to thank Visions Home Health & Hospice, Dr. Mason, and all who helped care for him in his final days.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Harold's life on March 6th from 11:30-2:00 at Rosenau Funeral Home at 2826 Addison Ave. E in Twin Falls.