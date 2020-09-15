Harold Josiah Andrews

January 2, 1946 ~ August 25, 2929

On Tuesday, August 25, 2020, Harold Josiah Andrews, 74, of Contact, NV passed away at home.

Harold was born January 2, 1946 in Keene, New Hampshire to Marian May Bemis.

He was predeceased by his mother, Marian May Pantera. He is survived by his wife, Donna F. Andrews; three sons, Michael Odom, Harold Andrews Jr, Randolph Andrews; and a daughter, Rachael Moore. Harold was also blessed with four amazing grandchildren: Raven, Vincent, Breanna, and Garrett as well as one great grandchild: Mateo.

Harold, a trucker at the time met his future wife by skipping out on his hamburger bill, but later returned to pay for the meal, apologize, and asked Donna out on a date. They were married May 21, 1971 in Las Vegas, NV.

They raised their family in Torrington, CT where he rented a farm which they later named Morning Dew Farms. They spent the majority of their free time on the farm to provide sustenance for the family and create extra income by selling vegetables at the local farmer's markets, animals at the auction, and delivering fresh eggs weekly to local residents. His working time was spent as a trucker for Fleming in Suffolk, CT, but he later financed his own truck and started his own business under the name, A & J Trucking. During the big trucker's strike in the late 70s, he was interviewed at home and appeared on the local news providing his trucker's perspective on the issues.

Harold moved the family and registered livestock to Contact, NV July 3rd, 1986 after his wife inherited some property. There Morning Dew Farms lived on as a small sheep ranch specializing in the breeding, showing, and sale of registered Montadale and Oxford sheep. Harold gave up trucking soon after to work for a short time in the casinos, but later became an independent contractor for The Times News, delivering news from Twin Falls, Idaho area to all of North Eastern Nevada.

Though he had to keep a paying job, he was a livestock man and showman through and through. For many years and until his health started failing, during fair season, he traveled to various cities all over the west with his prized sheep and was very proud of every blue ribbon win which he could tell you exactly what year and place it was won, and also against which breeder he had competed against.

A special thank you to Angel, who helped him care for the herd of about 50 Fin sheep he had accumulated prior to his passing, as well as the many rides to or from Twin Falls for medical care in the past several years. The family would also like to express special gratitude to the many staff involved with Harold's care from the Jackpot EMTs, police, and fire departments, St. Lukes Hospital medical staff, and the Davita Twin Falls Dialysis center.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church (1505 White Pine Canyon Rd) in Park City, UT September 21st, 2020 at 4pm. Condolences can be expressed to Donna at 725-232-2307. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a charitable donation in Harold's name to the Twin Falls Senior Citizen's Federation at: https://greatnonprofits.org/org/twin-falls-senior-citizens-federation-inc