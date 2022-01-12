Harold Olven Waggoner

December 26, 1930 – January 7, 2022

Harold Olven Waggoner, was born December 26, 1930, in Emerson Iowa to Harold & Violet Waggoner, left this world while surrounded by his family on the 7th of January 2022, at St. Luke's Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls, Idaho.

He is survived by his brother Gerald, three of his four children: Perry Waggoner, Colleen Gooch, Kathy Waggoner, 10 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Nadine, parents, sister Jeannine Adlerman and his daughter Cristal Cramer.

While he was younger, Harold's family moved a few times on their journey from Iowa until finally arriving in Kimberly, Idaho, where he graduated KHS. He served in the Army and is a veteran of the Korean war with the ROK Presidential Unit Citation and Korean Service Medal w/3 BSS.

After the war, Harold met and married Eva Nadine Skinner, from Amsterdam, Idaho. He then attended the University of Idaho where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Soil Science. After which he moved back to the Magic Valley, farming south of Twin Falls for a few years until starting work at the USDA laboratory in Kimberly, from where he would eventually retire. He also worked at Moss Greenhouse and had his own business called Harold's Handyman Service after retiring.

He was actively involved in the community and volunteering throughout his life. He was a Boy Scoutmaster and later, an assistant as well, for Troop 66 and helped many achieve their Eagle Scout status, including his son and grandson. He was very active in Varsity, Adult Leadership Training, Wood Badge, Knapping, and Anasazi.

He volunteered for countless hours and was an active member for decades in the Magic Valley Gem Club, Friends of Stricker, and The Red Cross, in which he was awarded as an honorary volunteer for a lifetime of service. He helped many families during tuff times and was always willing to go out of his way to help strangers. Harold also donated over 20 gallons (160 pints) of blood during his life.

A memorial service will be held at 3 PM Friday, January 14, 2022, at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls. A live stream of the service may be viewed by visiting Harold´s obituary page www.whitereynoldschapel.com.