Harold Olven Waggoner
1930 - 2022
BORN
1930
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel
2466 Addison Ave East
Twin Falls, ID

Harold Olven Waggoner

December 26, 1930 – January 7, 2022

Harold Olven Waggoner, was born December 26, 1930, in Emerson Iowa to Harold & Violet Waggoner, left this world while surrounded by his family on the 7th of January 2022, at St. Luke's Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls, Idaho.

He is survived by his brother Gerald, three of his four children: Perry Waggoner, Colleen Gooch, Kathy Waggoner, 10 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Nadine, parents, sister Jeannine Adlerman and his daughter Cristal Cramer.

While he was younger, Harold's family moved a few times on their journey from Iowa until finally arriving in Kimberly, Idaho, where he graduated KHS. He served in the Army and is a veteran of the Korean war with the ROK Presidential Unit Citation and Korean Service Medal w/3 BSS.

After the war, Harold met and married Eva Nadine Skinner, from Amsterdam, Idaho. He then attended the University of Idaho where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Soil Science. After which he moved back to the Magic Valley, farming south of Twin Falls for a few years until starting work at the USDA laboratory in Kimberly, from where he would eventually retire. He also worked at Moss Greenhouse and had his own business called Harold's Handyman Service after retiring.

He was actively involved in the community and volunteering throughout his life. He was a Boy Scoutmaster and later, an assistant as well, for Troop 66 and helped many achieve their Eagle Scout status, including his son and grandson. He was very active in Varsity, Adult Leadership Training, Wood Badge, Knapping, and Anasazi.

He volunteered for countless hours and was an active member for decades in the Magic Valley Gem Club, Friends of Stricker, and The Red Cross, in which he was awarded as an honorary volunteer for a lifetime of service. He helped many families during tuff times and was always willing to go out of his way to help strangers. Harold also donated over 20 gallons (160 pints) of blood during his life.

A memorial service will be held at 3 PM Friday, January 14, 2022, at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls. A live stream of the service may be viewed by visiting Harold´s obituary page www.whitereynoldschapel.com.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel
2466 Addison Ave East, Twin Falls, ID
Jan
14
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
A live stream of the service may be viewed by visiting Harold´s obituary page www.whitereynoldschapel.com
ID
Funeral services provided by:
White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I remember him as my ScoutMaster in Troop 66. His influence & inspiration were a driving force in my earning the Eagle. I am deeply saddened to hear of his passing, and my condolences & prayers are with his family.
Kevin Leir
Other
January 14, 2022
I will always remember him as Mr Waggoner. He was my scout master and someone I consider a very important influence on the person I have become. As a53 year old I still tell stories of our winter camping adventures and so much more. I am saddened to hear of his passing but comforted by the many fond memories on my mind right now.
Mark Geren
January 13, 2022
Pat & Bob Le Roy
January 12, 2022
Kathy and family, It is with a heavy heart that we are writing today as we recall our work with Harold and yourself during my time at the Twin Falls Chapter of the American Red Cross. At one point, Harold was the first and only volunteer I had for the chapter. He did the noble work of local fire response as well as disaster response at the national level. We remember attending their 50th wedding anniversary party, what a happy celebration! We also have a Christmas ornament that he gave me in 2002. It still graces our tree, brings a smile each year and will continue to do so. May you all find comfort in one another, in warm memories and in time, the very real peace of the Lord. Blessings, Pat & Bob Le Roy Olympia, WA
Pat and Bob Le Roy
Work
January 12, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Reynolds Funeral Chapel
January 11, 2022
