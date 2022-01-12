A live stream of the service may be viewed by visiting Harold´s obituary page www.whitereynoldschapel.com
ID
Funeral services provided by:
White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
5 Entries
I remember him as my ScoutMaster in Troop 66. His influence & inspiration were a driving force in my earning the Eagle. I am deeply saddened to hear of his passing, and my condolences & prayers are with his family.
Kevin Leir
Other
January 14, 2022
I will always remember him as Mr Waggoner. He was my scout master and someone I consider a very important influence on the person I have become. As a53 year old I still tell stories of our winter camping adventures and so much more. I am saddened to hear of his passing but comforted by the many fond memories on my mind right now.
Mark Geren
January 13, 2022
Pat & Bob Le Roy
January 12, 2022
Kathy and family,
It is with a heavy heart that we are writing today as we recall our work with Harold and yourself during my time at the Twin Falls Chapter of the American Red Cross.
At one point, Harold was the first and only volunteer I had for the chapter. He did the noble work of local fire response as well as disaster response at the national level.
We remember attending their 50th wedding anniversary party, what a happy celebration! We also have a Christmas ornament that he gave me in 2002. It still graces our tree, brings a smile each year and will continue to do so.
May you all find comfort in one another, in warm memories and in time, the very real peace of the Lord.
Blessings,
Pat & Bob Le Roy
Olympia, WA
Pat and Bob Le Roy
Work
January 12, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.