Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Magic Valley Times-News
Magic Valley Times-News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Harold Olven Waggoner
1930 - 2022
BORN
1930
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel
2466 Addison Ave East
Twin Falls, ID

Harold Olven Waggoner, 91 of Kimberly, passed away January 7, 2022 at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel
2466 Addison Ave East, Twin Falls, ID
Jan
14
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
A live stream of the service may be viewed by visiting Harold´s obituary page www.whitereynoldschapel.com
ID
Funeral services provided by:
White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
I remember him as my ScoutMaster in Troop 66. His influence & inspiration were a driving force in my earning the Eagle. I am deeply saddened to hear of his passing, and my condolences & prayers are with his family.
Kevin Leir
Other
January 14, 2022
I will always remember him as Mr Waggoner. He was my scout master and someone I consider a very important influence on the person I have become. As a53 year old I still tell stories of our winter camping adventures and so much more. I am saddened to hear of his passing but comforted by the many fond memories on my mind right now.
Mark Geren
January 13, 2022
Pat & Bob Le Roy
January 12, 2022
Kathy and family, It is with a heavy heart that we are writing today as we recall our work with Harold and yourself during my time at the Twin Falls Chapter of the American Red Cross. At one point, Harold was the first and only volunteer I had for the chapter. He did the noble work of local fire response as well as disaster response at the national level. We remember attending their 50th wedding anniversary party, what a happy celebration! We also have a Christmas ornament that he gave me in 2002. It still graces our tree, brings a smile each year and will continue to do so. May you all find comfort in one another, in warm memories and in time, the very real peace of the Lord. Blessings, Pat & Bob Le Roy Olympia, WA
Pat and Bob Le Roy
Work
January 12, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Reynolds Funeral Chapel
January 11, 2022
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results