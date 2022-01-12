Kathy and family, It is with a heavy heart that we are writing today as we recall our work with Harold and yourself during my time at the Twin Falls Chapter of the American Red Cross. At one point, Harold was the first and only volunteer I had for the chapter. He did the noble work of local fire response as well as disaster response at the national level. We remember attending their 50th wedding anniversary party, what a happy celebration! We also have a Christmas ornament that he gave me in 2002. It still graces our tree, brings a smile each year and will continue to do so. May you all find comfort in one another, in warm memories and in time, the very real peace of the Lord. Blessings, Pat & Bob Le Roy Olympia, WA

Pat and Bob Le Roy Work January 12, 2022