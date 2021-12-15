Harry Richard Anderson

April 11, 1938 - December 7, 2021

Richard, Dad, Grandpa, went to be with the Lord at the age of 83. He will join his parents James F. and Marie Anderson, brothers and sisters, Delano, Arnold, Robert, Arlo, Virginia, Donna, Elaine, Arlene, and Marie.

Richard is survived by Linda, his loving wife of 54 years. His five children and their spouses, seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Richard grew up in Oakley and worked at the family saw mill, in addition to several farming jobs. At the age of eighteen his brother Arnold convinced him to move to Nevada and work in the copper mine. He began his lifelong career working for Kennecott Copper Mines and later retired from Phelps Dodge Corporation in New Mexico. Throughout his career he held many different hats: Smelter Foreman, Lab Assay Technician, Crusher Foreman and Maintenance Foreman. He received several honors for perfect attendance and excellent safety awards. His motto was, "I want all my men to go home just like they came to work, healthy."

Richard had many talents and hobbies. He loved the outdoors, fishing, story-telling, hunting, wood-working, gardening, teaching, and playing games. Richard loved to prank people and was quite a jokester. He was proud of the few people who could get the best of him with a good prank or joke.

Richard had two heart-strings, his beloved pets Charlie and Lucas. He was a man who was never afraid to show and share love. He made sure that his family was a "connected family" even if they were miles apart.

However, he beamed with light when talking about grandchildren and great grandchildren. They gave him so much joy and happiness.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the Hospice staff with special recognition to Wanda Solason and Intermountain Home Care (Stephanie Mitchell aka Peaches) who went the extra mile for the family. Special thank you to his niece Linda Long who always made time to visit with him.

A non-traditional celebration of life will be held at the Burley VFW on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Intermountain Hospice and Home Health Care at 1501 Hiland Avenue Z, Burley, ID 83318. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.