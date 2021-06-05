Harvey T. Bickett, 89, a resident of Boise, formerly of Gooding, passed away June 4, 2021 in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City. www.bowmanfuneral.com 208-853-3131.
Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Jun. 5, 2021.
Our condolences to Harvey's family and friends. He was a gracious gentleman, man of honor and integrity. Looking forward to the precious promise from the Lord Jesus Christ to see him and Myrna in Heaven one day.
Gene & Carolyn Herzinger
Friend
June 19, 2021
Sorry to to hear of Harv's passing my deepest sympathy. I lost a good friend
Bill Kawamura
Friend
June 11, 2021
Sending our love to you. God loves you and we do, too.
Bob and Anna Stearns
June 10, 2021
So sorry to hear about Harvey. Monty and I always thought the world of him. He was a great friend and did so much for the city of Gooding. He truly will be missed. Our prayers and thoughts are with your family.
Joyce baker
Friend
June 7, 2021
I send my deepest sympathy at this difficult time. Harvey was an honorable man. Honesty and integrity describe him best. Sorry for your loss. Phil Homer
Phil Homer
Friend
June 5, 2021
Please accept my sincere condolences on the passing of Harvey. He was a true gentleman and character at the same time. RIP Harv