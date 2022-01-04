Hawley Arvel Harrison Jr.

July 23, 1925 - December 31, 2021

Hawley Arvel Harrison Jr.,( H.A.) was born July 23, 1925, to Hawley Arvel Harrison Sr. and Cornelia Corrine Patterson on their farm in Donley County, Texas, near Clarendon. He peacefully left us at the age of 96 ½ at his Minidoka County, Idaho, homestead surrounded by his family.

He was the third of seven children. He was raised on a farm near Clarendon in the Panhandle of Texas. He attended a country school up the road. He started helping his father at the age of seven; he drove mules, hoed crops, pulled cotton, and milked cows. He was farming full-time at the age of 15 while his father custom-harvested grain from Texas to North Dakota. H.A. and his brother, Gene, rented farms during his last year in high school. He graduated from Clarendon High School in 1942 and received his FFA, American Farmer Degree. He farmed while he attended Clarendon Junior College for one year. In 1944, he enlisted in the United States Army Air Corps. He served as a tail gunner in a B-17 while stationed in Foggia, Italy, during World War II. He flew 44 bombing missisons over Germany. He was discharged from his service in 1945. He returned to his family farm in Clarendon. He was a partner with the family's Grade-A dairy and purchased a farm in 1946 near his father's farm.

He met Emma Jean Mears of Lubbock, Texas, at a New Year's Eve dance at the Opera House in Clarendon in 1949. They were married January 27, 1950. To this marriage were born, Carolyn Elise, Clay Eugene, Robert Lee, Steven Patrick, Clifford Scott 'Ty', and Mark Hawley Harrison.

In 1956, Hawley drew a farm in the Unit A area for homesteading. He came and built a house for his family in late 1956. In the spring of 1957, Emma Jean and his first four children arrived at the homestead to find mud and sagebrush. They spent the next several years clearing the ground and developing the irrigation system. He harvested his first Idaho crop in 1957.

Along with farming, he was very active in the business community. He helped organize and serve 23 years with the Minidoka Soil Conservation District; 26 years as a director with Farm Credit Association of Burley; 15 years as a 4-H leader in Minidoka County; Master of the Emerson Grange; Idaho Cattlemen's Association; FHA Loan committee; ASCS Committee; Burley Co-op Supply director; and Full Circle director.

He was also very active with civic organizations including organizing the Burley Baptist Church in which he became a member in 1957. He and Emma Jean enjoyed dancing with the Buckaroo Square and River Reelers square dancing clubs. H.A. was always willing and able to teach children by being a 4-H leader and going to the schools on many occasions while his children and grandchildren were in school to tell about raising cotton from planting through harvesting, and ginning. He was also active in teaching gun safety.

Awards and recognitions that he received include, Grassman of the year, Resource Conservation Award, Outstanding Minidoka Beet Grower, Minico FFA Honorary Chapter Farmer Degree, and recently he was inducted into the Southern Idaho Livestock Hall of Fame.

Outstanding events in his life include the Honor Guard Flight to Washington DC to tour the World War II National Monument, as well as the Iwo Jima, Korean and Vietnam Monuments. They then visited the Washington and Lincoln Memorials. He was most impressed by the Washington Memorial. He has been honored several times by local veterans groups.

He started a cattle feedlot in 1964 feeding commercial cattle; he then began raising registered Hereford cattle in 1968 with his sons. H.A. continued farming and raising cattle on his homestead until his "retirement."

He truly was of "The Greatest Generation." He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, June Dolman Chase, Lucille, Eugene, Nelda Jones, Mary Cannon, and Dennis; and three grandsons, Logan, Steven,and Cameron.

He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, and 11 months, Emma Jean; and his children, Carolyn (Ken) Kuhlman, Clay (Terri) Harrison, Robert Lee (Michelle) Harrison, Steven Patrick Harrison, Clifford Scott 'Ty' (Melody) Harrison, and Mark (Lori) Harrison; 22 great- grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 10, at First Baptist Church, located at 2262 Hiland Ave., in Burley, with Jeff Caine officiating. Military Rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial will follow at Paul Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, January 9, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.

A live webcast of the funeral will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com

The family requests memorials to be given in his name to the Minico FFA building fund.