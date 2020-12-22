Menu
Helen Louise Gault Arrington
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020

Helen Louise Gault Arrington

December 10, 1936 - December 16, 2020

Helen Louise Gault Arrington, 84, lately of Boise, Idaho, slipped peacefully back to her Father in Heaven and the arms of her beloved on December 16, 2020, surrounded by family. Helen was born 10 December 1936, in Gooding, Idaho, daughter of Harry S. Gault and Nellie C. Gault. She spent her early years in Shoshone, Buhl, and Twin Falls, Idaho.

She married Norman E. Arrington on 29 March 1956, in the Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Immediately thereafter, they moved to Alameda, CA, where Norman served in the U.S. Navy until 1962. From there, they lived in the Salt Lake City area until 1972, and then returned to Twin Falls, Idaho. During this time, she was a wife and mother to 13 children. She attended the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls to become a registered nurse in two years at the age of 49, earning a 4.0 GPA. While going to school, she also worked night shift full time sorting beans at Bakker Bros. Upon graduation, she worked as a floor nurse at St. Luke's Magic Valley Regional Medical Center until her retirement in 2013 at age 76 after receiving much praise and professional recognition throughout her 25 years of service. At that time, she moved to Boise to live with her daughter.

She began her LDS Church membership at 18 when she was baptized by her future husband. She was active in the church, schools, and community in many areas, but especially in the Boy Scouts of America where she served in excess of 50 years, receiving many awards including the prestigious Silver Beaver. Helen was an erudite polymath, an expert in many fields, and continually studied all her life. She encouraged her family to study the arts, literature, language, history, science, and religion as well as practical skills of sewing, knitting and crocheting, homemaking, gardening, and everything to do with Boy Scouts. All of her sons were Eagle Scouts. She expected all of her children to learn all of these things as well as home building, repair, and car maintenance from her husband. She had a high sense of compassion for animals and all living things. She especially encouraged music and was an accomplished pianist, vocalist, and music director. She held a high level of expectation in all school studies, and all of her children have secondary educations. She firmly instilled a deep sense of love and respect for the nation, its founding documents, the founding fathers and great statesmen, the national anthem, and the flag. Above all, her faith in God and her knowledge of the church, its principles, and its history was the most precious to her. Her talents and the number of people she taught cannot be measured. Her humility, sense of humor, and enthusiasm for life brought joy wherever she went. Finally, she was beautiful all the days of her life and into her passing.

Helen is survived by her brother Harry S. Gault (known as "Pete" to all) and children: Tamara (Dan) Hennis, Nathan (Sheryl) Arrington, Heather (Lynn) Sorensen, Lisa (Terrel) Kofoed, Shannon Arrington, Marissa (Lyman) Smith, Norman (Brita) Arrington, Bethany (Charles) Wilson, Kristin Arrington and family, Celeste Arrington, Nicholas (Leslie) Arrington, Arla (Loren) Cochran, Penny Peterson, and Angela Arrington; 56 grandchildren, 65 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren, with more on the way.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, son-in-law Lynn Sorensen, and great-grandchildren Adam Rickett and Aizelyn Pyne.

A small online memorial service was held on Sunday, 20 December 2020, with grave dedication and burial this week at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls, Idaho. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be announced in the near future.

We love you, Mom and sister. Your influence will live on for infinite generations and into eternity.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Dec. 22, 2020.
Helen always had a smile on her face. She was loving to patients and staff alike. She was a generous soul. Sending prayers for your loss
Toye Little
December 29, 2020
Helen was an exemplary woman. We´re thankful to have known her and her family. Reed enjoyed working with Helen for 17 years. God bless you with comfort and peace during this tender time.
Reed and Kathy Harris
December 28, 2020
Norman and Bethany, our hearts & prayers are with you and your family
Alan & Susan maschek
December 23, 2020
Helen was a wonderful women. Shane worked with her in scouts. She lived so close to us. Beautiful lady. Our deepest condolences.
Shane and Tammy Rasmussen
December 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss....she was a wonderful lady and neighbor...thoughts and prayers to all of you...
Cindy Parish Wilmarth
December 22, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. I worked with Helen for many years. She was an excellent nurse and very caring! It was a pleasure knowing her.
Karen Lewis
December 22, 2020
Helen was an amazing woman. At graduation from CSI, her children shouted "way to go, Mom!" as she received her diploma. It gave me goose bumps!
Claudeen Buettner
December 22, 2020
