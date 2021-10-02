Helen Elaine Lyons-McCord

October 2, 1953 - September 2, 2021

On Thursday, September 2, 2021, Helen Elaine Lyons-McCord crossed one last river to see her mother and father. She departed at the age of 67 after a struggle with cancer.

Helen was born on October 2, 1953, in Twin Falls, Idaho. She was the third child of Ralph and Nellie Lyons. The family moved to Jerome when she was 11 years old. After graduating from Jerome High School, she earned an Associate's degree in agronomy at the College of Southern Idaho. She married Stanley Branch in 1972 and they had one child, Eric, in 1974. Although that marriage ended, Helen later married Thomas McCord in 1983. With Tom, she raised a family and had two more children, Laurel and David.

After the move to the country in Jerome, young Helen was able to spend more time with her first love, horses, and spent many a happy day with her friend Sandy enjoying all things equine. As a 4-H member, she showed the family's Guernsey cattle as well. This sparked her interest to someday be a dairy farmer. As an adult, after holding a variety of jobs to help support her growing family, Helen was able to realize her goal of owning a dairy when she and Tom built a dairy barn that Helen operated as a pasture-based Holstein and Jersey dairy until the early 2000s.

Helen loved children, animals, and trees and was an enthusiastic artist. Later in life, she returned to the College of Southern Idaho where she enjoyed developing her artistic skills in a variety of mediums from clay to watercolor. Many of her creations featured the family, plants, and animals that she loved.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Byron and Harold, and several beloved pets including Kelly, Piper, and Gracie. She is survived by her husband Tom, her three children Eric (Melissa) Branch, Laurel McCord, and David McCord, her sister Karen (Dennis) Baughman, several dear cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A memorial service was held on September 10, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Park. Helen's family invites donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in her memory.