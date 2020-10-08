Henry Calvin Jones

May 19, 1944 ~ October 3, 2020

Henry Calvin Jones, a lifelong resident of Eden, Idaho passed away at age 76 on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Calvin was born in Twin Falls, ID to Eunice and Henry Jones on May 19, 1944, as the youngest of four siblings. Calvin graduated from Valley High School in 1963. Later, he attended Utah State, but left early. He thought there was nothing more for the professors to teach him. Calvin may have been right, because he went on to found three companies: Roost Potato, InterMountain Beef, and the Garden of Eden Cattle Company. He had a desert entry farm which granted him the task of ripping out desert to be made into farm ground at an area known as Star Lake in the Hunt area. (He ran the Eden Cattle Feed Yard, originally the Jones Livestock, and later to become InterMountain Beef). Calvin also had the Big Island ranch at the Idaho/Nevada border where he ran cattle for years. He loved the solace of the ranch and working there building roads, water systems, and fencing for the cattle and managing the land.

Calvin Jones met Betty Jo Rehwalt, the love of his life, in high school. They were crowned king and queen of the Senior Prom at Valley High School, a night that they both remembered as magical. They were married on June 21, 1964, one year after they graduated, and continued to be married for 56 years. Calvin and Betty Jo had four children: Cevin Jones, Angela (Neil) Neiwert, Curtis (Elizabeth) Jones, and Amber (Roger) Luptak.

Throughout his life, Calvin enjoyed hiking in the Idaho mountains and Jarbidge Mountains in Nevada. He enjoyed snowmobiling with the family, trap shooting, fishing, rafting, hunting, biking, and daily walks. He loved the Lord and would often praise God while in nature by singing the Doxology. Calvin was a generous man. He was actively involved in church activities as a leader for Bible studies, a church Elder, and a Boy Scout Leader. His favorite Bible verse was Ephesians 2:8-9, "For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God, not a result of works, so that no one may boast."

Calvin Jones is survived by siblings Renie Hays, Carol (Don) McFarland, and Jim (Kelly) Jones. He is also survived by his wife and children, and 11 grandchildren.

The funeral will be held October 10th, at 11 o'clock at Trinity Lutheran, graveside to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on Calvin's behalf to Trinity Lutheran Church or the Silver and Gold Senior Center in Eden, Idaho or a charity of your choosing.