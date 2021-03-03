Henry William Herrgesell

May 21, 1940 ~ February 21, 2021

Henry William Herrgesell, 80, of Jerome, Idaho passed away February 21, 2021 at his home. He was born May 21, 1940 in Rochester, New York to Henry George Herrgesell and Anna McLean Herrgesell. Hank graduated from high school in Lima, New York.

After high school, his careers ranged from being an Alaskan Fisherman, after which he became a licensed insurance agent as well as an accomplished carpenter. Hank married Ginger Lane on July 4, 1959. They were later divorced. He then married Chris Scruggs and also divorced.

Hank was a member of the Roman Catholic Church and an active participant in the Elk's Lodge. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and enjoyed tying flies and reloading ammunition. He always had a warm greeting of "Hey, how the hell are you?!"

Hank is survived by his four children, Colleen Herrgesell-Harpe, Eric H. Herrgesell, Aaron T. Herrgesell, and Steffanie Herrgesell-Harrel; and his former wife, Ginger.

A Celebration of Hank's Life will be held in the fall of 2021, dates to be announced.

