Magic Valley Times-News
Henry William Herrgesell
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory
1343 S Lincoln Ave
Jerome, ID

Henry William Herrgesell

May 21, 1940 ~ February 21, 2021

Henry William Herrgesell, 80, of Jerome, Idaho passed away February 21, 2021 at his home. He was born May 21, 1940 in Rochester, New York to Henry George Herrgesell and Anna McLean Herrgesell. Hank graduated from high school in Lima, New York.

After high school, his careers ranged from being an Alaskan Fisherman, after which he became a licensed insurance agent as well as an accomplished carpenter. Hank married Ginger Lane on July 4, 1959. They were later divorced. He then married Chris Scruggs and also divorced.

Hank was a member of the Roman Catholic Church and an active participant in the Elk's Lodge. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and enjoyed tying flies and reloading ammunition. He always had a warm greeting of "Hey, how the hell are you?!"

Hank is survived by his four children, Colleen Herrgesell-Harpe, Eric H. Herrgesell, Aaron T. Herrgesell, and Steffanie Herrgesell-Harrel; and his former wife, Ginger.

A Celebration of Hank's Life will be held in the fall of 2021, dates to be announced.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Hank's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest condolences to the family. Mr.Hank rest in peace. angel kisses and God Blesses too. You gave me a chance when noone else would. thank you.....
Tammara (Tazz) Wade
March 8, 2021
Aaron & family I was sorry to read about your father's passing. Praying for you all, that you can peace and comfort in the memories of him. Katie
Katie Harrison Shea
March 3, 2021
Colleen & all the family ... My heartfelt thoughts & prayers are with you girl. If words could take away your pain, I'd write you a trilogy novel. ... Hank was one of a kind fir sure ... & a dieharc SEAHAWKS fan to the end. MY HEART GOES OUT TO YA COLLEEN.. . .
Trish Stone-Broncheau
March 3, 2021
