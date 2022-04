Hilton Herbert McCabe

January 27, 1936 - March 14, 2021

Pastor Herb McCabe of Prescott, Arizona passed away peacefully Sunday, March 14, 2021. He was pastor of Lutheran Churches in Wendell & Gooding, Idaho from 1976 to 1983.

Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes, Prescott, Arizona.

