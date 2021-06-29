Holden Levi Horgan

June 1, 1991 - June 25, 2021

Holden Levi Horgan, 30, passed away on June 25, 2021 in Bondurant, Wyoming while enjoying his favorite past time of riding his motorcycle. Being an avid Harley rider, Holden rode out of this life the only way he would have wanted. His memory will forever reverberate with the sound of every Harley ripping down the road.

Holden made his grand entrance into this world on June 1, 1991 in Rupert, Idaho with his identical twin brother in tow, Gage Andrew Horgan who preceded him in death. He was gregarious and full of life from his first moments on earth and this continued throughout his time here. After graduating from Mount Harrison High School, Holden proceeded to be successful in a variety of chosen occupations. He was a stranger to no one and as funny as they come, always sharing a comment that made people blush. His howling laughter could fill any room, and everyone knew immediately when Holden showed up because of his loud trucks and wrapped-out custom Harley.

Holden's greatest accomplishment in life was becoming a father to his twin girls and his son. Although he appeared to be gruff and tough on the outside, those who knew him understood that Holden loved being a father more than anything else in the world. He had become quite the aficionado of pigtails and princesses. He loved swimming with his babies and taking them on adventures near and far. Fatherhood was only one of his many impressive qualities, he was multifaceted and talented on all fronts. He enjoyed anything from riding horses to operating heavy equipment. His passion for countless hobbies fulfilled him. Most recently he worked diligently on his health and fitness in his spare time living by the phrase "don't weaken."

He was a loving son, father, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. He is survived and deeply missed by his two daughters and their mother, Sadie and Payton Horgan and Samantha Fisher; his mother and father, Hillary and Michael Horgan; his sisters, Chelsey Ferrin and Hunter Garro; his brother, Travis Horgan; and all others who loved him infinitely.

Holden is preceded in death by his identical twin brother, Gage Andrew Horgan; his son, Kooper Gage Horgan; his paternal grandparents, Mike and Carol Horgan; his maternal great-grandparents, Ralph and Irene Hathaway; and his paternal great-grandparents, Garth and Evelyn Whiting.

Services will be held Friday, July 2nd at Hansen Mortuary, 710 6th St. in Rupert, Idaho. We are welcoming guests at 6:00pm and the service will commence at 7:00pm. In true Holden Fashion, casual attire preferred-Harley riders wear what you love. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers an account has been set up at D.L. Evans bank for his daughters Sadie and Payton Horgan.