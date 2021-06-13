Menu
Holly Jolene Erb

Holly Jolene Erb

April 23, 1954 - June 2, 2021

Holly Jolene Erb, 67 passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Boise, Idaho.

Holly was born to Robert and Kathleen Erb on April 23, 1954, in Twin Falls Idaho. Holly grew up in Buhl Idaho where she loved sports, her favorite was little league baseball in which she excelled. Recruited by the American Legion League she played first base while dreaming of playing professional ball. Another of Holly's favorite sports was basketball where upon arrival at ISU in 1973 Holly was on the 1974 inaugural BB team.

Moving to Anchorage Alaska in 1974 she worked for the city parks and recreation where the kids adored her. She spent her free time playing softball and making lifelong friends. Holly went on to work for the Village bar where she became involved in the International Imperial Court system as Athena I of Alaska.

Holly moved to Seattle and earned an AA in IT at Griffin College, were while enjoying her community Holly again made lifelong friends. With her AA in hand, she worked for Applied Technology Associates in IT then moved to Boise in 1989 to work at BIFC. Holly's work in the valley included Albertson's and Simplot. She eventually ended her IT CNC career with Fiskars.

Meeting the love of her life Katrina Michaelis in June 1990 they had an unforgettable momentous commitment ceremony in Star Idaho. They were legally married on June 26, 2014, in Vale, Oregon.

Holly enjoyed attending Broadway plays, concerts, and traveling. She loved their "happy place" in Cascade where they enjoyed Seahawk or BSU games and especially going to yard sales on the ATVs. In the valley she enjoyed feeding the birds (including the neighbor's chickens and goats) mowing the yard, playing ball with the dogs, and watching the hummingbirds. She especially enjoyed posting daily Facebook items which brought many smiles and laughter to her friends.

Holly's generosity, empathy, and sense of pride spurred her attendance & contributions to her community and many charities. Her quick wit and sense of humor will be missed by all. She deeply loved all her family and a large circle of friends. Our world has lost a kind and special soul.

Holly is survived by her wife Katrina Michaelis, five sisters: Nancy Barron, Cathy Combs, Vicki (Wally) Kendrick, Trudy Erb, and multiple nieces and nephews, great-nieces & nephews, and one very special great-great-nephew born on her birthday this year.

A graveside service tentatively scheduled at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Caldwell, Idaho July 31, 2021, at 11 a.m. Memorials may be sent to the donor's favorite animal charity.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
31
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Hillcrest Memorial Gardens
Caldwell, ID
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of Holly's passing. We went to school together probably from kindergarten to graduation from Buhl High School. She was always a cut up and made us laugh. I know she'll be missed so much!
Colleen Clark Leitch
School
July 28, 2021
I knew Holly for a long time. She always had a smile and quick wit. Always kind and generous, helpful, and supportive. I loved her passion about the things she loved, and hated. Haha.
Will miss her spirit and humor and FB posts through Trump. ❤ Love to Trina and family.
Sauni Symonds
Friend
July 24, 2021
Holly always made me laugh and we hsd some pretty awesome conversations i will miss bringing her 4 horchatas every 2 weeks. R.I.P My beautiful friend. I love you
Lorrie Workman
Friend
June 15, 2021
Holly and I attended ISU together. She lived in our dorm before she moved to Alaska. I have so many pictures of her. She always made us laugh. I wish I would have known she lived so close. I am sure she will be sorely missed. Rest In Peace Holly
Brenda Roberts Martin
Classmate
June 13, 2021
My partner of 19 years Ron Baichtal always tried to get her chicken gizzard recipe, before his untimely in 2005. We loved going to their house and watching football and feeding all the animals!
David Smith
Friend
June 13, 2021
Sincere sympathies to family and friends...
Glenn Eastman
Friend
June 13, 2021
Memories of times spent with you will keep me in smiles through the remainder of my life. Happy trails, dear friend.
Jean Fielder
Friend
June 13, 2021
Trina.I’m so sorryThe love you shared will live on in your heart for always.sending you love and condolences
Liz Thiel
Friend
June 12, 2021
