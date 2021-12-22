Howard Philip Kinsfather

January 19, 1934 - December 20, 2021

Howard Philip Kinsfather, 87 years of age, passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021, with his family at his side.

Howard was born in Jerome, Idaho on January 19, 1934, the son of Phillip and Dorothy (Winterholler) Kinsfather.

Howard graduated from Hawthorne, Nevada High School. He furthered his education at Idaho State University, graduating in education. He served as a principal and teacher at the Hollister Elementary in Hollister, Idaho for 14 years. He then started a business for himself and owned and operated Idaho Coin Galleries INC. in Twin Falls, Idaho for 40 years.

Howard was married to Vivienne Stevens on November 25, 1953. They had two children, Brent and Renae.

Howard was an active sportsman. He liked to fish and hunt. He also ran the Boy Scouts down the Middle Fork of the Snake River one summer in a boat. He served in the Army from 1954 to 1956, serving in the Korean War.

Howard is survived by his wife; Vivienne, son; Brent, daughter; Renae, sister; Marie Rodgers, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and two sisters.