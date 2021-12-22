Menu
Howard Philip Kinsfather
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
Howard Philip Kinsfather

January 19, 1934 - December 20, 2021

Howard Philip Kinsfather, 87 years of age, passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021, with his family at his side.

Howard was born in Jerome, Idaho on January 19, 1934, the son of Phillip and Dorothy (Winterholler) Kinsfather.

Howard graduated from Hawthorne, Nevada High School. He furthered his education at Idaho State University, graduating in education. He served as a principal and teacher at the Hollister Elementary in Hollister, Idaho for 14 years. He then started a business for himself and owned and operated Idaho Coin Galleries INC. in Twin Falls, Idaho for 40 years.

Howard was married to Vivienne Stevens on November 25, 1953. They had two children, Brent and Renae.

Howard was an active sportsman. He liked to fish and hunt. He also ran the Boy Scouts down the Middle Fork of the Snake River one summer in a boat. He served in the Army from 1954 to 1956, serving in the Korean War.

Howard is survived by his wife; Vivienne, son; Brent, daughter; Renae, sister; Marie Rodgers, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and two sisters.


I'm so sorry for your loss Renae and Brent. Prayers and hugs your way!
Vickie (Rice) Henson
January 4, 2022
I was waterfront director at Camp Bradley the summer of 1964 when Howard guided the camp staff down the Middle Fork of the Salmon River after camping season ended. He was a good guide and knew what he was doing, even when a rock ripped the bottom out of one of the boats. I can still see in my mind Howard and G.I. Wilson sewing up the rip with improvised "needle" and "thread" on the bank of that wilderness river. My condolences to his family.
Leon Johnson
Work
December 29, 2021
I too, got to be Friends with Howard and Vivine on the Salmon River. My husband, thelate Paul Myers and Howard struck up a friendship over how fish for Salmon. Sorry for your loss Kinsfather Family prayers for your strength during this time. All of the best, Elaine
Elaine Myers
December 27, 2021
RIP Howard - I got know Howard at the Depot Grill in Twin. I liked Howard as soon as I met him. We could gab for hours - Howard was always full of wisdom, all good! A good man was Howard!
Roger Howarth
Friend
December 26, 2021
I enjoyed knowing, and helping Howard all those years over on the Salmon. My codolences to Howards family.
David Lee
Friend
December 22, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Reynolds Funeral Chapel
December 21, 2021
