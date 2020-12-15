Huba Elaine Ellison Mitchell

1935-2020

Huba passed away peacefully in Twin Falls on December 11, 2020 of causes incident to age. She was the only child born to Arthur and Anna Ellison in Roy, Missouri on September 10, 1935. She attended school in McCall and Donnelly, Idaho graduating from Donnelly-McCall high school class of 1953. As a one year old child her family moved to McCall for her father's employment. Growing up Huba enjoyed swimming in Payette Lake, being a majorette in high school and being with her many friends.

She met Dean while attending school and was married September 5, 1953 in McCall Idaho. With Dean working for Union Pacific Railroad it required them to live in several Wyoming locations including Kemmerer, Opal and finally Cokeville during which their four children were born.

Huba and Dean enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting with family and friends. There was never an auction or yard sale that they could pass up. She was involved with the women's group of the Episcopal Church in Cokeville. She also enjoyed serving in the American Legion Auxiliary.

Huba was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 63 years, Elmer Dean Mitchell and son-in-law Kirk Campbell. She is survived by her daughter Beverly Wilkinson (Gary) of Queen Creek, Arizona, son Morgan Mitchell (Marsha) of Twin Falls, daughter Vanesia Campbell (Kirk) of Pocatello, Idaho and daughter Roxzann Taylor (Tim) of West Jordan, Utah. Also 17 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren. We are grateful to have been raised by such a loving and devoted mother and will miss her always.

We wish to thank the caregivers at Copper Summit, The Canyons and Heritage Hospice for their loving tender care of our mother.

Services will be held Wednesday December 16, 2020 1:00 PM at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. East, Twin Falls. Viewing at 12 PM. Service can be viewed by visiting her obituary page at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com. Interment at Cokeville Cemetery in Cokeville, Wyoming Thursday December 17th at 1:00pm. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.