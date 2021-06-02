Ila Jean Hickman

March 17, 1931 - March 30, 2021

Ila Jean Hickman, 90, a beloved junior high school teacher, passed away Sunday, March 30, 2021, at her daughter's home in Burley.

She was born March 17, 1931, in St. George, Utah, to Cecil Lee Haycock and Orthelia Morrill Haycock.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Hickman; brother, Claire Haycock; and sister, Amy Thiebert. She is survived by her brother, Larry Haycock; and her three children, John (Linda) Hickman, Lori (Dale) Topliff, Connie Hickman; and her numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jean attended BYU Provo, where she obtained her degree in Education. She was a longtime resident of the Mini-Cassia area, where she taught History and Physical Education in school, worked in the public library and raised her children. She taught for the Cassia County School District for 31 years. She sincerely cared about serving others and lifting them up. She took care of whoever needed her help and truly loved doing so.

We want to give special thanks and appreciation to the Burley Intermountain Homecare & Hospice team for their service over the past few years.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Burley Stake Center, located at 2050 Normal Ave., in Burley, with Bishop Mark Dallon officiating. Burial will be in Grand View Cemetery in Elba.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, June 4, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m.