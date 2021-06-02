Menu
Ila Jean Hickman
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home
1350 E 16th St
Burley, ID

Ila Jean Hickman

March 17, 1931 - March 30, 2021

Ila Jean Hickman, 90, a beloved junior high school teacher, passed away Sunday, March 30, 2021, at her daughter's home in Burley.

She was born March 17, 1931, in St. George, Utah, to Cecil Lee Haycock and Orthelia Morrill Haycock.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Hickman; brother, Claire Haycock; and sister, Amy Thiebert. She is survived by her brother, Larry Haycock; and her three children, John (Linda) Hickman, Lori (Dale) Topliff, Connie Hickman; and her numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jean attended BYU Provo, where she obtained her degree in Education. She was a longtime resident of the Mini-Cassia area, where she taught History and Physical Education in school, worked in the public library and raised her children. She taught for the Cassia County School District for 31 years. She sincerely cared about serving others and lifting them up. She took care of whoever needed her help and truly loved doing so.

We want to give special thanks and appreciation to the Burley Intermountain Homecare & Hospice team for their service over the past few years.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Burley Stake Center, located at 2050 Normal Ave., in Burley, with Bishop Mark Dallon officiating. Burial will be in Grand View Cemetery in Elba.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, June 4, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home
1350 E 16th St PO Box 878 , Burley, ID
Jun
5
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Burley Stake Center
2050 Normal Ave, Burley, ID
Jun
5
Funeral
11:00a.m.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Burley Stake Center
2050 Normal Ave, Burley, ID
Funeral services provided by:
Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry that I missed this. I love Jean. She was always such a wonderful teacher, supporter of me and of my music in school and a wonderful friend to me as an adult. My heart full of love I s truly with you all.
Debra Pettingill Barlow
Friend
June 16, 2021
what a great teacher and wonderful person, RIP Mrs Hickman
James Chesley
June 6, 2021
Condolences to the family-she was probably my favorite Jr High teacher. I loved chatting with her at the library for years-She had principles, she cared, and she commanded respect. I only pray that we continue to teach our children the same things she taught us!
Shellie Owino (Yarbrough)
School
June 3, 2021
