To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory.
3 Entries
Skip, so sorry to hear of Ingrid's passing. My love to you always and a blessed birthday to you.
Lonnee Zingg
April 3, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to Ingrid's Family. We were both Kindergarten teacher In Homer, Alaska. We collaborated many hours together. She was great with children, very talented and extremely crafty. She always had an open door and made you feel welcomed. Ingrid was truly a great mom, teacher, friend. She will be missed. Betsy Kirby
Elizabeth M Kirby
March 28, 2021
I was so sorry to hear of Ingrid's passing. She was a wonderful teacher and was loved by her students. I enjoyed working with her at Paul Banks Elementary. She had a gracious smile and her door was always open after classes for a quick visit.
Caroline Venuti