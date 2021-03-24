Menu
Ingrid V. Avril
Ingrid V. Avril, 78, of Jerome passed away March 22, 2021 at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Mar. 24, 2021.
Skip, so sorry to hear of Ingrid's passing. My love to you always and a blessed birthday to you.
Lonnee Zingg
April 3, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to Ingrid's Family. We were both Kindergarten teacher In Homer, Alaska. We collaborated many hours together. She was great with children, very talented and extremely crafty. She always had an open door and made you feel welcomed. Ingrid was truly a great mom, teacher, friend. She will be missed. Betsy Kirby
Elizabeth M Kirby
March 28, 2021
I was so sorry to hear of Ingrid's passing. She was a wonderful teacher and was loved by her students. I enjoyed working with her at Paul Banks Elementary. She had a gracious smile and her door was always open after classes for a quick visit. Caroline Venuti
Caroline Venuti
March 26, 2021
