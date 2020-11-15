Irene Darlene Thieme

March 18, 1937 ~ November 1, 2020

Irene Darlene Thieme passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020. She was born March 18, 1937 in Jerome, Idaho, daughter to John Blunt and Olive Shurtz Blunt. Irene was raised in Jerome where she spent some of the best years of her life with her family.

She married the love of her life, Hubert L. Thieme, on June 5, 1955. They made their home in Twin Falls where they raised four children.

Mom worked as a head cook at Cindy's Restaurant for 20 years. In 1996, they moved to Filer, Idaho where they retired.

Mom was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Filer. She loved her family, children, grandchildren, gardening, canning, crafting, and sewing. She will be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who stayed devoted to her family and she will be dearly missed.

Irene is survived by her children, Roberta Thieme; Lorrie (Tom) Van Tassel; Deborah (Vaughn) Dunn; and Ernest (Paula) Thieme. She is also survived by seven grandkids; 16 great grandchildren; two sisters, Lola Kolsen and Vivian Peterson; and many extended family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Thieme; grandson, Kristopher Van Tassel; three brothers; and six sisters.

Mom was laid to rest next to her husband on November 10, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls, with her family in attendance.

Irene's family would like to extend a heartfelt and sincere Thank You to Farnsworth Mortuary for all of their help and kindness at this difficult time.

