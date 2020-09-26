Irene Edna (Winegar) Lemmon

September 15, 1926 ~ September 22, 2020

Irene Edna (Winegar) Lemmon was born in Buhl, Idaho, on September 15, 1926, to Steve and Emma (Meinecke) Winegar of Castleford. She married George Henry Lemmon on June 2, 1946. Irene passed away September 22, 2020, at St. Luke's Magic Valley Hospital in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Irene spent her growing up years in the Castleford, Buhl, and Hagerman areas along with her eight brothers and sisters. After graduating from high school, she attended Graceland College (now Graceland University) in Lamoni, Iowa. In 1945 she took a job teaching 7th and 8th grade in King Hill, Idaho. After she married George Lemmon they lived and farmed in Hagerman. Irene said that she had always felt that it was her calling in life to be a wife and mother.

While raising her family she served as a substitute teacher in Hagerman for many years. In addition to their 5 children, George and Irene took in many extra people into their home, lending a hand to nephews, farm workers, and youths. She was always involved in community and was an active member of Farm Bureau, Grange, and Community of Christ church, one year being recognized as Farm Bureau Wife of the Year.

Irene always raised a large garden and distributed it generously to friends and neighbors. She was a wonderful cook and shared her talent of baking and decorating cakes for special occasions. All of her life she watched for those in need and drove many miles taking people who were in need to doctor visits and shopping. In her church Irene took responsibility as Sunday School teacher, youth leader, summer camp cook, the Christmas community food basket program, and financial officer. She was active as a 4-H leader for many years, also supporting her children in activities for F.F.A. and F.H.A. She always encouraged education for her kids. Irene was a wonderful mother and wife. Her welcoming smile and accepting nature brought hope and joy into many lives.

Irene was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years - George H. Lemmon.

She is survived by her sister, Doris Neff, of Jerome and by her five children, Laura Carnie (Duncan) of Coeur d'Alene, Billie Jo Premoe (Gary) of McCall, Robin Windes (Patrick) of Wendell, Gary Lemmon (Linda) of Hagerman, and Kim Lemmon (Lesli) of Hagerman. Grandchildren include Douglas Carnie, Kimberly Mahoney (Scott), Marcia Heglie (Ryan), Kaycie Butler (Nick), Greg Premoe (Angela), Carrie Jo Fattig (Stan Fossette), Ben Windes (Tori), Jill Reents (Jacob), Jacob Lemmon (Laura), Guy Lemmon (Danielle), Lindsay Maier (Chad), Levi Lemmon (Melissa), and Lacey Thompson (Mat). The family also includes 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Hagerman Q.R.U., Outreach International, or Hagerman Alumni Association.

A private family graveside service will be held at the Hagerman Cemetery on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM.

A live-stream of the service for those wishing to attend virtually is available. The link is: https:/tinyurl.com.y3ftdwpj

