Irving "Irv" Tverdy

September 10, 1932 ~ December 4, 2020

Irving Thomas Tverdy passed away on December 4, 2020 at his home in Buhl.

Irv was born September 10, 1932 to Tom and Emily Tverdy in Buhl, Idaho. Irv grew up south of Buhl in Fairvew. He attended school for eight years at the Fairvew School and four years of high school in Buhl. Aunt Rose gave him the name Mr. Professor for having the highest test scores in the 8th grade. Irv learned to play the saxophone and played at many dances with his siblings in his father's band, The Tom Tverdy Band. He learned many things on the family farm, such as it is not a good thing to get your pants caught in the potato digger, and don't excite the milking cows if you are on "poop bucket" duty with Uncle Albert. In 1950, his first summer out of high school, he worked for the railroad as a Gandy dancer in Nevada. In the fall of that same year he enrolled in college at ISU in Pocatello and attended school there for one year. In 1951, Irv joined the Air Force, and retired as a Staff Sergeant. His time in the Air Force led him to England, Tripoli, and to Danville, Illinois where he met Jean Reynolds at a supper club. Soon after, they were married, and moved to Tucson, Arizona were their son Tim was born. Four years later, they moved back to Buhl to farm in the Castleford area and milked cows. Their daughter, Trena, then joined the family.

In 1967, they quit farming and moved into Buhl and Irv worked at Green Giant, starting as a plant mechanic. He later went into electrical work for the plant. Eventually, Irv resumed the duties of shift foreman, then factory foreman. He was then moved into the stockroom to handle budgeting and other computerized responsibilities. Many jokes were played at Green Giant including shrink wrapping his bicycle on top of the time shack. In 1995 he retired. He then started his new career of driving tractor for his son Tim, enjoying the luxury of an air-conditioned cab. In 1996 he served on the Buhl City Council and served with the Citizens on Patrol. For many years he and Jean were part of the Magic Valley Ramblers Good Sam club and enjoyed taking the grandkids on camping trips. For 18 years he assisted with the Friday night fish dinners and offering a joke to everyone that came. He also helped keep the Catholic Food Booth supplied every year at the fair.

Irv had a great sense of humor which he enjoyed sharing with everyone. Have you ever seen prune juice force fed to a monkey? He would entertain family with his stories including the unforgettable H.R. and chocolate covered cherries. Willie Nelson was a favorite singer and he enjoyed wearing his Willie Braids wherever he could. Irv was also kindhearted and willing to help anyone and showed compassion while caring for Jean later in life.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Emily; and his wife, Jean.

He is survived by son, Tim (Kathy) Tverdy; daughter, Trena (Mike) Miller; sisters, Pat Jensen, and Carol (Dan) Barsness; brothers, Kenneth Tverdy, and Tom (Robin) Tverdy; brother in law, Seth Johnston; eight grandchildren, Jennifer Tverdy, Ben (Pete) Tverdy, Jason (Crystal) Tverdy, CJ (Sally) Tverdy, Scotti (Logan) Easterday, Rebecca Miller, Ezra Miller, and Caleb Miller; and ten great grandchildren. The family would like to thank St. Luke's Jerome for the wonderful care given to Irving.

A viewing will be held at 6:00 pm with a Holy Rosary starting at 7:00pm, Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1701 Poplar St, Buhl, Idaho. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00am, Friday, December 11, 2020 at the Immaculate Conception Church. Come, wear a mask if you want, and give Irv a grand send off.

