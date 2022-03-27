J. Robert Alexander (Bob)

1940 - 2022

J. Robert Alexander (Bob), passed away on March 21, 2022, just 10 days before his 82nd birthday. Bob was born to A.J. (John) and Mollie Alexander in Butte, Montana on March 31, 1940, and was raised with his two younger brothers, Rich and Jim. He graduated from Boise High School in 1958 and went on to the University of Idaho, graduating with a BA in 1962 and University of Idaho Law School in 1964. While at the University of Idaho, Bob was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity, Intercollegiate Knights, and was elected to Idaho Executive Board. In 1961, he married Sonia Allen from Twin Falls.

After Bob graduated from the University of Idaho Law School, he joined the law firm of Benoit & Benoit in Twin Falls. When Bob became a partner in 1965, the firm became Benoit, Benoit & Alexander. Bob named Ed Benoit as a person with the greatest influence on his career as well as Harry Benoit as a mentor. Bob cherished his relationships with his partners throughout his career and friendships with other attorneys throughout his life. In 1965, Bob began serving as the attorney to the College of Southern Idaho, then in its earliest days of establishment.

Bob practiced litigation, with experience in professional and products liability and business litigation, medical malpractice, and personal injury, representing primarily defendants. For the past fifteen years, he devoted his practice to mediation and arbitration and was a hearing officer for the State of Idaho Personnel Department. He is past president of the American Board of Trial Advocates, Idaho Chapter, past president of the Idaho Association of Defense Counsel, a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, a Fellow of the American Bar Foundation, and past president and master of the Theron W. Ward Chapter of the American Inns of Court. In 1969, he was admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court with Justice Earl Warren. Bob served as Lawyer Representative for the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals from 1997-1999. He was director of Idaho Law Foundation, 1995-1998, awarded Idaho State Bar Service Award and Professionalism Award for the Fifth District in 2000. In 2009, Bob received the Idaho State Bar Distinguished Lawyer Award. Bob served on the University of Idaho Foundation and was chairman of its Board of Directors.

In 1965, Bob became an attorney for the College of Southern Idaho through its inception and growth until his retirement in November of 2018, serving CSI for 53 years. Being an attorney for this institution was his greatest pride. Because he spent more time than anyone in the board room, it is now named The Bob Alexander Board Room.

Bob served on the Board of Directors of the new St. Luke's Magic Valley from 2006 to 2016. He contributed to the bond election for the new hospital, its construction, and its growth. He served as Board Chairman from 2013 to 2015.

A lifelong Episcopalian, Bob served as the Idaho Episcopal Diocese Chancellor for the Bishop, then Rt. Rev. Brian Thom. In 2016, he received the Bishop's Cornerstone Award for his service to the Idaho Diocese.

Bob's favorite pastime was spending time with his large extended family, including family vacations, family dinners, fishing, duck hunting, and golf at Blue Lakes Country Club. He and Sonia enjoyed traveling to New York City, Washington, D.C, New Orleans, San Francisco, and Europe. In 2006 they went to Scotland with his brothers and their wives to visit the Alexander family church, home, and school of their grandparents. He was incredibly proud of and enjoyed time with all of his 11 grandchildren.

Bob is survived by his wife of 60 years Sonia Alexander, four children: Dr. Mark Alexander (Larisa), Lisa Myers (Dane), Marci Boyd (Chris), and Mitchell Alexander (Janelle). In addition, they have 11 grandchildren: Alexander Myers {Francesca), Annie Myers {Michael Spiers), John Myers; Ashley, Ethan, and Kealey Alexander, Carson and Mason Boyd; Patrick, Joey, and Nathan Alexander. He is also survived by brothers A. James Alexander (Susan) and Dr. Richard Alexander (Dani Jo), sister-in-law, Barbara Allen (Ron) Hardy, and many wonderful nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Special thanks to Bridgeview Estates for the loving care they provided for him over the last two years.

Memorials can be made to the College of Southern Idaho, University of Idaho, or Hospice Visions.

A memorial service will be held at 11 AM, Friday, April 15, 2022, at CSI Fine Arts Auditorium with a reception to follow at the Turf Club. To leave a condolence visit www.whitereynoldschapel.com.