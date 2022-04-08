Jack M. Stanger

July 19, 1924 - April 3, 2022

Jack M. Stanger passed away peacefully on April 3, 2022, in Twin Falls, Idaho reuniting with his beloved wife and eternal companion.

Dad was born in Reno, Nevada to John Albert Stanger and Polly Janis Martindale Stanger on July 19, 1924, while his dad was working a temporary job. The family soon moved back to Oakley, Idaho where dad grew up next to the High Line Canal.

After a childhood of running all over the Oakley Valley, rescuing lambs, getting hit by lightning while shaving his dog to look like a lion, ice skating on the Oakley Reservoir, going with his dad in a wagon and a team of horses up to Bostetter or Warm Creek to collect wood, building his own car out of two wrecked cars (the fastest car in the valley!), and blowing up the High School chemistry lab (it's a good story), dad graduated from Oakley High School and immediately enlisted in the U.S. Army.

Dad served as a staff sergeant during World War II in Europe. He was awarded the Silver Star for gallantry in action near Spicheren, France.

When dad returned to Oakley from the service, he and Maxa Hunter were married in Twin Falls, Idaho on October 25, 1947. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple on December 2, 1954.

After moving his young family to Twin Falls, Idaho for work, dad was called up to serve again during the Korean War. He served at Fort Lewis, Washington.

Jack owned his own Heating and Air Conditioning business in Twin Falls, Idaho until he retired.

Dad will best be remembered for his work ethic, the wonderful stories he loved to tell about his life, his generosity in helping anyone in need, and his incredible talent for fixing and building anything with his hands. Dad had a passion for the outdoors in all seasons; camping, fishing, hunting, boating, and especially snowmobiling. He also loved driving up the South Hills with our mom to cook a hot dog.

Dad was a dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many capacities including as a Bishop and a member of the High Council. But, his favorite church service was working with the youth as a Scout Master and Young Men's President. Dad and Mom loved spending their summers managing the Cabin Creek Organizational Camp near Alturas lake for many years.

Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Maxa Hunter Stanger, his parents, Albert and Polly Stanger, and his sister Dorothy J. "Dot" Connolly.

He is survived by his four children Gilman J. "Hoby" Stanger (Verlie), Sandra Stanger, Ranelle Simmons (Zane), and Kristine Stanger, all of Twin Falls, Idaho, five grandkids, and ten great-grandkids.

The family of Jack would like to express gratitude to Laura and Aleena of Encompass Home Health and Hospice and the staff of Grace Assisted Living for their care of dad during the last days of his life.

A viewing will be held at Parke's Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd., in Twin Falls, Idaho on Sunday, April 10, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. Interment will follow at the Oakley Cemetery, Oakley Idaho on Monday, April 11, 2022, at 11 a.m.

Those who wish may share memories and condolences on his memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.