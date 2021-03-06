Jackie "Jack" George Goodman

April 9, 1937 - February 23, 2021

On February 23, Jackie "Jack" George Goodman passed away peacefully, at his home, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Jack was born on April 9, 1937 in Nampa, Idaho. Jack was raised in Idaho, Oregon, and California. After graduating from High School, Jack enlisted in the Air Force, and spent four years serving his country, several of those years as part of a Strategic Air Command crew of B-29 bomber with nuclear capability.

Jack settled back in California following his military service, and this was where he met his wife of 57 years, Mary Ruth Poferl. Jack and Mary were married on May 19, 1963. Jack and Mary had one son, Mark Goodman.

Jack, Mary, and Mark moved to Jerome, Idaho in 1972, and Jack and Mary finally settled on a small farm in Buhl, Idaho in 1990.

It was in Buhl, that Ida-J-Mar Farm flourished and became home to Jack's heritage herd of Irish Dexter Cattle that he so loved. Jack was a conscientious farmer, was devoted to organic and sustainable farming practices, and could care for livestock, and animals of all shapes and sizes like no other.

During his life, Jack enjoyed so many wonderful activities, many of which were enjoyed directly with family members. Skiing, canoeing, and fishing were among many of Jack's most favorite outdoor activities. Racing cars at the local speedway kept Jack busy on many Saturday nights. Jack was also a talented mountaineer, and climbed several of the United States highest mountain peaks with his son Mark and daughter-in-law, Mya tied to his rope.

Jack was an avid reader, with a passion for poetry, and became an accomplished writer and poet himself. Everyone in the family knew that each birthday and special holiday would be celebrated with a poem from Jack created especially for them. Jack wrote often for Western Horseman magazine, and The Mountain Gazette. In 2009, Jack published "Wind Songs From Turtle's Back", a collection of poems focusing on the sensitivity of the natural world all around us.

Jack is survived by his wife, Mary, who will continue to reside at Ida-J-Mar Farm, son and daughter-in-law Mark and Mya Goodman (Indiana), granddaughter Savahna Goodman-Egbert (Maryland), and grandson Gavin Goodman (Indiana). Jack enjoyed twin great-grandchildren, Eva and Flynn who loved him dearly.

His family, extended family, and friends will all miss him very much, and loved him dearly.

Frozen Dreams – Wind Songs From Turtle's Back

"Unaware of my passage, a small worm sleeping beneath the quiet frozen earth dreams of wings and paws and hooves, gentle wind and warm rain, the endless sky."

We love you, and miss you already Papa.